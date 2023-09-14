‘I think he transcended into another dimension’: Vet tech’s botched voicemail quickly becomes every employee’s nightmare

Ever had a moment of sheer panic well into adulthood where you just wish your mom would pick up the phone and schedule a doctor’s appointment for you? Or maybe you’ve wanted to place an order for pizza so badly that your knuckles are pale and your mouth is salivating but you just hate making that dreaded phone call to get it done. The truth is, we’ve all been there. And even those with an important occupation such as a vet tech struggle to communicate a message thoroughly without making a mistake.

This exact situation was perfectly showcased over on TikTok, where a user shared a voicemail left on their answering machine (wait, people still have landline phones?!) from a vet tech calling to provide some sort of update on the user’s pet. In the clip, the vet tech hilariously fumbled the initial message, along with the pet’s name (which is Tortuga), and then scrambled to try and “restart” the message. The vet employee additionally referred to one of the button’s on the work phone as sporting the “hashtag” symbol — which collectively made plenty of us feel old.

In the comments, the OP insisted that a different person answered when they called the animal hospital back, with another user replying that the mistakes the first caller made and the gut-busting embarrassment of it all must have “transcended” the employee “into another dimension.” Others users called for a Tortuga reveal while others pointed out the concept of landlines still existing (sorry, OP).

As for the vet tech, IMBC states that it’s certainly a demanding job which requires plenty of skills, knowledge of technology, and basic patience to give the best care to pets. Taking a step back, it makes sense why a vet tech under stress and having a busy day might make a few verbal mistakes while leaving a voicemail. Of course, the OP definitely took it lightheartedly and laughed along with the rest of us.