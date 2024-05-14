tiktok-sodom-gomorrah
Screengrabs via TikTok
Category:
Social Media
News

‘I want that much audacity’: Little old lady acts like an ally in Staples, until she starts handing out an anti-LGBTQ manifesto

"Part of me says call corporate but the other part says frame it."
Charlotte Simmons
Charlotte Simmons
|
Published: May 14, 2024 11:25 am

Here’s the thing about homophobia that not many people understand; generally speaking, homophobia is the problem of homophobes. If they hate me, that’s their problem; it only becomes my problem if they can harm me (legislatively or otherwise).

Recommended Videos

But there are some homophobes for whom homophobia isn’t a problem at all; in fact, it’s the crux of their productivity. These are the kinds of homophobes that you almost can’t help but be mirthfully impressed by; at the very least, the way in which their tactics stunlock you leave you no space to respond to them at all. TikTok‘s @samuelmoffatt witnessed such a conduit in action just a week ago.

https://www.tiktok.com/@samuelmoffatt/video/7366050933597310251

During a quest to Staples to print off some fliers for a Barbra Streisand-themed event, Samuel happened upon a little old lady that greeted him with compliments on how cute he was. Disarmed, as any compliment from an elderly lady usually leaves someone, Samuel soon became the subject of unspeakable mental whiplash when the lady reached into a binder and handed him a sheet of paper immediately after. The paper in question? An article from February 1985 contemplating if we were living through the next Sodom and Gomorrah.

For those of you who slept through Bible Studies, Sodom and Gomorrah are two cities mentioned in Abrahamic texts, both of which were said to have been destroyed by God for their wickedness. There is, of course, no prizes for guessing what a city called “Sodom” might be doing in the “wicked” category; that is, if the Bible is to be believed (the Bible being a book that was written, and then re-written, and then roughly translated, and then re-written again, and then proofread by the King so he could pick out the parts he liked, and then translated again, and… well, you get the idea).

Again, the paper served by the old lady was written back in 1985, meaning we’re just shy of 40 years since then at the time of writing. Maybe we all have different opinions on this, but 40 years seems like a pretty long time to delay the raining of fire and sulfur upon our cities if they are indeed as wicked as God allegedly claims them to be.

Maybe, then—and hear me out on this—whatever amorphous essence exists beyond the realm of our tangible perception isn’t all that concerned with who we love; it probably has more important things to be occupied by.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article ‘Man, that’s hot’: Stephen King salivates over spicy 1946 classic movie clip
Stephen King on Dorothy Malone movie
Category: Movies
Movies
Celebrities
Celebrities
News
News
‘Man, that’s hot’: Stephen King salivates over spicy 1946 classic movie clip
Apeksha Bagchi Apeksha Bagchi May 14, 2024
Read Article ‘I’d be so embarrassed I’d never leave home’: Woman screams so loud the police come knocking and she has to admit the hilarious reason why
Category: Social Media
Social Media
News
News
‘I’d be so embarrassed I’d never leave home’: Woman screams so loud the police come knocking and she has to admit the hilarious reason why
Charlotte Simmons Charlotte Simmons May 14, 2024
Read Article Disney Plus declares the surprising truth about a Marvel TV series I guarantee you’ve already forgotten
Maya Lopez heals Wilson Fisk in Echo
Category: Marvel
Marvel
News
News
TV
TV
Disney Plus declares the surprising truth about a Marvel TV series I guarantee you’ve already forgotten
Christian Bone Christian Bone May 14, 2024
Read Article ‘I don’t think I’ll comment on that ever again’: Richard Gadd has already said all he’s going to say on ‘Baby Reindeer’s biggest mystery
Richard Gadd sits at the back of a British bus in a promotional image for Netflix’s ‘Baby Reindeer’
Category: News
News
TV
TV
‘I don’t think I’ll comment on that ever again’: Richard Gadd has already said all he’s going to say on ‘Baby Reindeer’s biggest mystery
Jordan Collins Jordan Collins May 14, 2024
Read Article A canceled cult favorite Netflix saved from crashing and burning is one of the highest flying streaming series on the planet
J.R. Ramirez as Jared Vasquez in Manifest
Category: Netflix
Netflix
News
News
TV
TV
A canceled cult favorite Netflix saved from crashing and burning is one of the highest flying streaming series on the planet
Christian Bone Christian Bone May 14, 2024
Related Content
Read Article ‘Man, that’s hot’: Stephen King salivates over spicy 1946 classic movie clip
Stephen King on Dorothy Malone movie
Category: Movies
Movies
Celebrities
Celebrities
News
News
‘Man, that’s hot’: Stephen King salivates over spicy 1946 classic movie clip
Apeksha Bagchi Apeksha Bagchi May 14, 2024
Read Article ‘I’d be so embarrassed I’d never leave home’: Woman screams so loud the police come knocking and she has to admit the hilarious reason why
Category: Social Media
Social Media
News
News
‘I’d be so embarrassed I’d never leave home’: Woman screams so loud the police come knocking and she has to admit the hilarious reason why
Charlotte Simmons Charlotte Simmons May 14, 2024
Read Article Disney Plus declares the surprising truth about a Marvel TV series I guarantee you’ve already forgotten
Maya Lopez heals Wilson Fisk in Echo
Category: Marvel
Marvel
News
News
TV
TV
Disney Plus declares the surprising truth about a Marvel TV series I guarantee you’ve already forgotten
Christian Bone Christian Bone May 14, 2024
Read Article ‘I don’t think I’ll comment on that ever again’: Richard Gadd has already said all he’s going to say on ‘Baby Reindeer’s biggest mystery
Richard Gadd sits at the back of a British bus in a promotional image for Netflix’s ‘Baby Reindeer’
Category: News
News
TV
TV
‘I don’t think I’ll comment on that ever again’: Richard Gadd has already said all he’s going to say on ‘Baby Reindeer’s biggest mystery
Jordan Collins Jordan Collins May 14, 2024
Read Article A canceled cult favorite Netflix saved from crashing and burning is one of the highest flying streaming series on the planet
J.R. Ramirez as Jared Vasquez in Manifest
Category: Netflix
Netflix
News
News
TV
TV
A canceled cult favorite Netflix saved from crashing and burning is one of the highest flying streaming series on the planet
Christian Bone Christian Bone May 14, 2024
Author
Charlotte Simmons
Charlotte is a freelance writer for We Got This Covered, a graduate of St. Thomas University's English program, a fountain of film opinions, and probably the single biggest fan of Peter Jackson's 'King Kong.' Having written professionally since 2018, her work has also appeared in The Town Crier and The East.