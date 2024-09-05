‘I was in my own world’: Woman saunters down the street, living her best life, and has no idea she’s in the middle of a police arrest

Sometimes the feeling of being in your own world and walking around completely naive to your surroundings can be absolutely comforting. At other times, however, that very feeling can distract you from being right in the middle of a jaw-dropping police arrest.

Of course, it’s not every day that you find yourself strolling along a multi-colored concrete sidewalk and caught off-guard by a police arrest, but @amarajuliarivers over on TikTok was certainly forced to adjust to this exact situation quickly. And as poor Amara was happily enjoying a brisk walk on the sidewalk amid busy nightlife foot traffic, she was unexpectedly shuffled to the side by three officers arresting an alleged criminal.

Dressed head-to-toe in a stunning white dress and being recorded to revel in her own beauty, it’s clear that Amara was picturing herself as the main character simply walking along the street as if she were in some pulchritudinous music video — until the officer shockingly pushed her to the side and went about his business without as much as an apology or acknowledgment of his shove.

Considering the officer’s noticeable push, most TikTokers in the comment section highlighted the “aggressiveness” of the action, with many insisting that he simply could have said “excuse me” or ushered her out of the way politely for her own protection. Perhaps the forcefulness of the push truly did resemble an action you would only find in Hollywood, seeing as one commenter believed that the video was a specific scene from a movie. “A Thousand Miles” playing in the background undoubtedly added to that belief, and, truthfully, it was a nice touch.

Naturally, feeling like a divine superstar marching down the runway is undoubtedly an experience that most of us would soak up for all that it’s worth, but getting in the way of police officers arresting criminals is definitely not a goal. In fact, the FBI Crime Clock reports that a violent crime is committed in the U.S. every 24.6 seconds, which means officers will almost certainly have their handcuffs at the ready at all different times of the day (and night, in this case).

So be warned, fellow nightlife warriors, for your next night out could easily result in an aggressive police officer pushing you out of the way of a wacky criminal who just committed an unknown crime. But hey, at least you might be able to soak up the online clout by sharing it to TikTok.

