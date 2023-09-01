‘I would have just slept there’: Driver braves the cops despite obvious car issues, and pays the price

If there is one thing you can bet on, it’s that if people can find a way to get out of a ticket, they will. Whether you’re speeding on purpose or on accident or you have a couple of lights out on your car, flirting with an officer or pulling out the waterworks are something everyone has tried once or twice. The person in this viral TikTok inadvertently found a new way to talk your way out of a ticket.

Lee was on their way out of work when they realized that they had not one but lights out on their car and an officer right next to them. Apparently, they sat in that parking lot for quite a while before finally realizing that they had to accept their fate. Luckily, for them, they thought to tell the officer that they desperately had to use the bathroom. Strangely, that worked, and they went home without a ticket.

Commenters had all kinds of suggestions for Lee about how exactly they could have handled the whole situation. Some said that they would have hunkered down in their car and waited for the police officer to move, no matter how long it took. Others said they should’ve acted like they had no idea they had any lights out at all. Although, Lee said that they did sit there for upwards of twenty-five minutes, waiting for the officer to leave.

Several people were shocked at how long the officer was really willing to be late in order to pull them over, saying it was really telling of how far they’d go to try and give someone a ticket. Viewers even shared horror stories of their own, “I got pulled over yesterday taking my child to preschool. Officer was nice enough to escort me to the school to finish writing my ticket.”

It turned out the fine for someone in Lee’s situation can get pricy and time consuming. According to Carparts.com, fines for a broken head light can start at ten dollars and occasionally result in a court date and pricier fines. As for tail lights, the same can be true. According to The L.A. Times, fix it tickets can rack up to fifty dollars.

This really serves as a reminder to check your car before you drive it and if you really find yourself in a pickle, telling the officer that you desperately need to use the bathroom may just be the trick to getting out of your next ticket.