‘I would have panicked so bad’: Pup gives herself a terrifying concussion, leaving owner to think the worst, but then something happens

Our furry friends, the ones who greet us with wagging tails and unconditional love, can sometimes give us the biggest scares of our lives. These creatures become part of our families, our daily routines, and yes, even our financial planning (because, vet bills). So, when something goes wrong, it’s a big deal.

Recently, a TikTok user named @darkhanduke shared a harrowing tale about his beloved pup’s misadventure. It all started with a game of catch, a classic bonding activity between man and dog. But this time, things took a terrifying turn. The dog, in a moment of pure canine enthusiasm, flipped her head back like a possessed demon and managed to give herself a concussion right in the cerebellum.

The ordeal that followed was nothing short of a rollercoaster ride. The first vet visit revealed the extent of the damage, and the dog’s condition seemed bleak. But like any good dog parent, @darkhanduke sought a second opinion from his trusted vet. That’s when things got even more bizarre. The dog started rolling around like a rotisserie chicken, a sign of an inner ear issue or a desperate attempt to find a comfortable position. For the next couple of days, the dog spent most of her time on her back, head tilted up like she was stargazing. The vets reassured the owner that improvement should be visible within 24 to 48 hours, but the looming fear of a more sinister underlying cause, like a brain tumor, hung heavy in the air.

And there @darkhanduke was, thinking he’d have to say goodbye to his beloved furball.

The comments section was flooded with reactions, ranging from empathy and concern to gratitude. One user couldn’t help but fixate on the dog’s eyes at the beginning of the video. Those peepers were apparently so unsettling that the commenter felt compelled to express their shock in all caps. Another user chimed in, mentioning that the dog’s symptoms resembled a seizure. The well-wishes poured in, with concerned followers hoping for the dog’s speedy recovery. “Is she better!?!” one user asked, their excessive punctuation betraying their desperation for a positive update.

Then a glimmer of hope emerged. The dog, despite her ordeal, showed signs of control over her body. The use of steroids was considered as a treatment, which might have caused some behavioral changes like growling. Eventually, the dog suddenly had a burst of energy. She was begging to go outside, ready to chase birds and reclaim her rightful place as the ruler of the backyard. The owner’s relief must have been palpable as he watched his furry friend take the biggest poop ever and pee a million times. There’s nothing quite like the joy of seeing your dog perform bodily functions with gusto after a health scare!

If your dog is anything like @darkhanduke’s, muster up the courage to face the vet, don’t be afraid to ask questions. At the end of the day, our pets are our family, and we’d do anything for them.

