Image Credit: Disney
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Image via TikTok/@thereealdolly
Category:
Social Media
News

‘If someone has to beg its a red flag’: Man approaches woman and proves, once again, that no will never be a complete sentence to predators

Yet another instance of the dangers that women face every day, simply for existing in public spaces.
Omar Faruque
Omar Faruque
|

Published: Aug 18, 2024 03:11 pm

Listen folks, when a woman says no, she’s not playing hard to get. She’s not waiting for you to wear her down with your oh-so-charming persistence. She’s telling you, in no uncertain terms, to back the hell off.

Recommended Videos

But apparently, some men have a PhD in persistence and a black belt in boundary-crossing. Case in point: A recent TikTok video shared by one woman @thereealdolly. In this infuriating and all-too-familiar scenario, a man approaches her and unleashes a barrage of unwanted advances. He starts by asking her to drive him somewhere, to which she politely declines. But does he accept her answer? Of course not!

He proceeds to shower her with compliments and pleads for her to take his number. The entire interaction is cringeworthy and creepy AF. The man’s inability to respect the woman’s boundaries and accept her rejection is not only disrespectful but also downright predatory. It’s the kind of behavior that makes women feel unsafe and uncomfortable in public spaces. And the worst part? This is not an isolated incident. The comment section of the TikTok video was a sobering reminder of just how common this type of harassment is. 

@thereealdolly

IM JUST A GIRLLL😭😭.. #teamwork #fypage

♬ original sound – thereealdolly

One woman shared how she gave her address to a clerk, only to have a man in the waiting room write it down and then ask if he could come visit her. Another woman had a man follow her from a store to a gas station, and then act surprised when she was creeped out and scared. Many pointed out how difficult it is to deal with men who try to guilt you into saying yes. “If someone has to beg, it’s a red flag,” they wrote. 

One user suggested that the solution was to “automatically pepper spray” men who persist after being told no. While I certainly don’t condone violence, I can understand the sentiment behind it. Some praised the woman in the video for handling the situation so well while expressing concern for her safety. “You handled that very well young lady! Stay safe!” one commenter wrote.

According to a study by the nonprofit Stop Street Harassment, 81% of women and 43% of men reported experiencing some form of sexual harassment or assault in their lifetime. The most common form of harassment? Verbal sexual harassment, which includes catcalls, unwanted sexual comments, and persistent requests for dates or personal information despite rejection.

It’s not enough to just tell women to be careful or to give them tips on how to avoid harassment. We need systemic change that addresses the root causes of this problem. That means challenging toxic masculinity, promoting healthy relationships and consent, and creating a society where women’s bodily autonomy is respected and valued.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Omar Faruque
Omar Faruque
Omar is a seasoned writer specializing in all things entertainment. His approach to life and writing is the same: find the story in everything, and make sure to enjoy the ride. When not behind his keyboard, Omar is living his best life, whether that's channeling his inner superhero, trying to replicate anime recipes in his kitchen, or settling into his favorite coffee shop corner with a good book.