‘I’m such a JERK!!!’: Man dressed as bush scars unsuspecting passerby for life

Admit it, we’ve all taken a joke too far sometimes. When it’s for the sake of entertainment, sometimes we laugh at the expense of others. When we consider TV shows such as Impractical Jokers, Jackass, and Punk’d, there’s our irrefutable evidence that pranksters thrive on the ‘bigger and better’ mentality. If the last joke didn’t land or received a so-so reaction, they’ll amp up the fear and confusion to produce more desirable results.

TikTok has become a hub for pranksters to share their greatest accomplishments. And by ‘greatest accomplishments,’ we mean scaring the pants off of unsuspecting passersby. The TikTok profile @georgia_pranksters has been uploading videos since December 2022, containing “Bush Man” camouflaging himself in foliage and scaring the wits out of regular citizens.

No one is safe from Bush Man’s rampage, be it dogs, the elderly, children — anyone is a target. In a video posted on July 3, Bush Man waits in anonymity as a father and daughter duo pass by. He initiates the prank by making a snorting noise reminiscent of a pig, causing the father to look over his shoulder and suspect the daughter.

@georgia_pranksters I’m such a j 3 r k !!! I felt bad on this one. bushman bushmanprank scareprank funnyvideos georgia_pranksters georgiaprankstersbushman bromas rie riete rieteconmigo @georgia_pranksters arbusto bromadeBushman hombrearbusto chapin ♬ original sound – georgia_pranksters – georgia_pranksters

Shortly after, once the daughter enters his line of sight, Bush Man emerges and snorts again, causing the daughter to flinch instinctively. What he could have never predicted, however, was how the daughter proceeds to violently cry and scream. This appears to be an involuntary reaction from her, but the Bush Man feels immediately guilty.

While the father consoles his daughter, the prankster profusely apologizes, but the man is all smiles, so he doesn’t seem to have taken the joke personally. After reassuring Bush Man that his daughter is fine, the father leads her away, still finding the whole thing amusing.

It’s been highlighted in the comments (not always sensitively) that the daughter may have some form of special needs disability, which would explain her excessive reaction.

“She’ll never trust a bush again,” one user said.

“Bro out of all the people lmao,” another wrote.

Although the video was all in good fun, the perpetrator did “feel bad” for triggering the uncomfortable episode.