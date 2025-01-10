‘Imagine he just runs off with the ticket’: Liquor store owner has priceless reaction when man wins the lottery in his store

For many of us, winning the lottery is merely a dream that we almost can’t even fathom actually happening. For others, of course, winning the lottery has become achievable — an achievement so triumphant that you just want to show it off.

Recommended Videos

In the land of TikTok, this particular scenario was showcased for all doom scrollers to witness, as one dad who purchased a scratcher lottery ticket in a liquor store actually won $1k from the aforementioned ticket. After discovering his winnings, the dad took his winning ticket to the same liquor store he bought it from and disclosed his winnings to the owner behind the counter — much to the shock and delight of everybody involved.

The dad’s winning ticket and interaction was shared on TikTok by his daughter, who filmed the owner’s reaction as the owner began to smile, playfully smack the dad’s arm, and give him a proud hug near the end of the video. Honestly, it’s one of the most wholesome moments I’ve ever seen on the platform, especially when you can literally feel someone’s joy simply through a screen.

Fellow TikTokers in the replies section decided to take a slightly different approach and have a bit of humorous fun, of course, by jokingly wondering what would happen if the liquor store owner ran off with the ticket. I assume a fair amount of scratching and clawing would take place because, well, who would be willing to give up $1k that easily? Not only that, but the grand of money was money off a measly $10 scratcher ticket, as confirmed by the dad’s daughter in the comments. That kind of reward certainly isn’t to be taken lightly.

That being said, the majority of onlookers pointed out how delighted the owner seemed for the dad, who is most likely a frequent customer and long-time friend of the establishment. Plus, when you factor in the fact that the retailer which sold the winning ticket gets a percentage of the winnings — especially when the winning ticket extends above $500. So, in the end, the owner of the liquor store is undoubtedly just as happy as the proud papa sporting the winning ticket in his own hand.

Let’s not even begin to size up the situation and remember how incredibly difficult it can be to even secure a winning ticket, with the odds of hitting any dollar prize in a lottery being at one in 300 million. Hey, at least that’s not as super-sized as winning Mega Millions, which stands at a whopping one in 302.6 million.

With St. Patrick’s Day just around the corner, maybe it’s in folks’ best interest to secure a few scratcher tickets, lottery numbered tickets, and several four-leaf clovers along the way to give yourself an extra bout of good luck. You never know, perhaps it could be you that stumbles into your local liquor store and shares your newly-found good fortune with the owner and your neighborhood friends. Just be sure to be cautious when disclosing the actual dollar amount with strangers listening close by.



We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy