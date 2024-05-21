Side by side images of a driveway and a woman speaking to her phone camera.
Screengrabs via @dystaneeb/TikTok
Category:
Social Media
News

‘In your own driveway?’: HOA relieves woman of her own vehicle, from her own property, because she parked crooked

"HOAs should be illegal."
Rafaela Coimbra
Rafaela Coimbra
|
Published: May 21, 2024 11:54 am

Oh, the good old HOA. The organization that makes you pay fees to have it stick its nose into your business. Who doesn’t love that? Okay, sure, there are upsides to living in gated communities, but some of its aspects have folks reconsidering their choices.

Recommended Videos

If you’re wondering what type of thing a Homeowners Association could pull to make someone want to leave, just ask Dystanee Brooks. On May 11, this nursing student uploaded a video to her TikTok account (@dystaneeb), telling the story of how she got out of her home on a random day to find her car missing. What Brooks thought would be a good, uneventful time walking her dog soon turned into a nightmare, as she tearfully called 9-1-1 to report the supposed theft. Only, the one responsible for the vehicle’s disappearance wasn’t an ordinary thief.

After giving the emergency responder her address, Brooks was told that the HOA was behind it all. Apparently, parking her car crookedly in her own driveway was reason enough for it to be towed by the association. Who would’ve guessed? Common sense tells us that what one does on their property is their business (as long as it’s not harming anyone), but the HOA seems to think differently.

@dystaneeb

woke up thinking somebody stole my car and no the HOA hit me with “no jody I STOLE MY CAR”#hoa #foryoupage

♬ original sound – Dystanee Brooks

The marks left on the ground were enough to indicate that the towing process wasn’t exactly pretty, but there’s more to this story. Not only did the HOA have Brooks’ car towed, but it also got the vehicle damaged. As a response to a comment saying the “HOA should be illegal,” the woman posted a follow-up TikTok, in which she agrees with the statement and showcases the damage.

@dystaneeb

Replying to @Black Blade the damages to my car from the HOA toll company!! This should definitely be illegal

♬ original sound – Dystanee Brooks

The comment sections of both posts are filled with people expressing their bewilderment toward the situation and sharing similar stories. “There should never be any world in which the HOA is entitled to tow a car from someone else’s property, that’s actually so insane,” one TikTok user wrote, while another said: “They act like your car was illegally parked in a handicap space or something!” To commenters advising Brooks to “send them the bill” for the damages, she guaranteed that is exactly what she would do.

Unfortunately, HOA horror stories aren’t new and there is no shortage of them. Per Fox 13 News, for example, one person was fined $2500 over a clothesline after getting the HOA’s approval, which only goes to show how dystopian gated communities can get. Of course, when people join them, they’re aware that they will have to follow certain rules, but some HOA go too far. As reported by The Sun, some people have taken to manifesting their displeasure with this type of situation, but chances are that they will simply accumulate more fines.

If you ever consider becoming a member of a gated community, make sure to request a rule book and read it closely before committing to it. The HOA does not simply forgive and forget.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article ‘Why would they be hiding him?’: School refuses to surrender child back to his parent, threatens him with legal action when he demands his son
TikTok screenshots via King B
Category: Social Media
Social Media
News
News
‘Why would they be hiding him?’: School refuses to surrender child back to his parent, threatens him with legal action when he demands his son
Christian Bone Christian Bone May 21, 2024
Read Article ‘Bridgerton’s Nicola Coughlan recalls her character’s most romantic scenes, which often involve her crying
Bridgerton's Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton
Category: Netflix
Netflix
News
News
TV
TV
‘Bridgerton’s Nicola Coughlan recalls her character’s most romantic scenes, which often involve her crying
Cailyn Cox Cailyn Cox May 21, 2024
Read Article ‘Baby Reindeer vibes’: Obsessive stalker ruins couple’s life by ringing their doorbell all night, every night
Screengrabs from Rio Yager (babyriri)'s TikTok account.
Category: Social Media
Social Media
News
News
‘Baby Reindeer vibes’: Obsessive stalker ruins couple’s life by ringing their doorbell all night, every night
Francisca Tinoco Francisca Tinoco May 21, 2024
Read Article Marjorie Taylor Greene reminds the masses that her ‘bleach blonde bad built butch body’ doesn’t happen on its own
Marjorie Taylor Greene Getty
Category: Politics
Politics
News
News
Marjorie Taylor Greene reminds the masses that her ‘bleach blonde bad built butch body’ doesn’t happen on its own
Taylor Mansfield Taylor Mansfield May 21, 2024
Read Article A scandalous original series just stampeded past ‘Baby Reindeer’ on the Netflix streaming charts
Category: Netflix
Netflix
News
News
TV
TV
A scandalous original series just stampeded past ‘Baby Reindeer’ on the Netflix streaming charts
Taylor Mansfield Taylor Mansfield May 21, 2024
Related Content
Read Article ‘Why would they be hiding him?’: School refuses to surrender child back to his parent, threatens him with legal action when he demands his son
TikTok screenshots via King B
Category: Social Media
Social Media
News
News
‘Why would they be hiding him?’: School refuses to surrender child back to his parent, threatens him with legal action when he demands his son
Christian Bone Christian Bone May 21, 2024
Read Article ‘Bridgerton’s Nicola Coughlan recalls her character’s most romantic scenes, which often involve her crying
Bridgerton's Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton
Category: Netflix
Netflix
News
News
TV
TV
‘Bridgerton’s Nicola Coughlan recalls her character’s most romantic scenes, which often involve her crying
Cailyn Cox Cailyn Cox May 21, 2024
Read Article ‘Baby Reindeer vibes’: Obsessive stalker ruins couple’s life by ringing their doorbell all night, every night
Screengrabs from Rio Yager (babyriri)'s TikTok account.
Category: Social Media
Social Media
News
News
‘Baby Reindeer vibes’: Obsessive stalker ruins couple’s life by ringing their doorbell all night, every night
Francisca Tinoco Francisca Tinoco May 21, 2024
Read Article Marjorie Taylor Greene reminds the masses that her ‘bleach blonde bad built butch body’ doesn’t happen on its own
Marjorie Taylor Greene Getty
Category: Politics
Politics
News
News
Marjorie Taylor Greene reminds the masses that her ‘bleach blonde bad built butch body’ doesn’t happen on its own
Taylor Mansfield Taylor Mansfield May 21, 2024
Read Article A scandalous original series just stampeded past ‘Baby Reindeer’ on the Netflix streaming charts
Category: Netflix
Netflix
News
News
TV
TV
A scandalous original series just stampeded past ‘Baby Reindeer’ on the Netflix streaming charts
Taylor Mansfield Taylor Mansfield May 21, 2024
Author
Rafaela Coimbra
Rafaela is a freelance writer for We Got This Covered. Writing professionally since 2022, she loves sharing her knowledge and opinions about all things anime, manga, TV shows, and movies. When she’s not working, though, you can easily find Rafaela with a fantasy book in hand, or consuming some other form of entertainment — you know, lest a thought occur.