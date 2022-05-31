The age of misinformation isn’t all bad, if only because it’s caused the internet to fall head-over-heels in love with long-lost The Simpsons character Graggle Simpson.

The “lost” character has resurfaced in meme culture over a weekend, with a simple photoshopped creation causing another chapter of “post-irony memes fooling people”. Originally, “Graggle” was known under the alias of Gumbly Simpson, which was a meme to fool people into thinking the later Simpsons seasons had introduced a peculiar new character.

NEW MANDELO EFFECT ——>> most people have forgotten about graggle simpson, one of the original characters when the show began 💔💔truly hasn't felt the same without him pic.twitter.com/Zg06A2MLos — sofia shart (@sofpoepo) May 29, 2022

There’s a certain irony to people forgetting the meme’s original name was Gumby.

I will not accept this graggle simpson gaslighting.



His name is gumbly. — 💝 Tekki the Fairy 💝 (@PrincessTekki) May 30, 2022

But, as is often the case with the internet, the original got hijacked, and clever photoshoppers have edited “Graggle” (definitely not Gumby) into famous scenes of the show in order to fake a “Mandela Effect” about false memories. Try explaining any of these words to a Victorian child, go on, I dare you.

graggle simpson appreciation post pic.twitter.com/i3tPSslfsA — stefi (mekanoworld.xyz OUT NOW!!!) (@saltyk0va) May 29, 2022

Popular Graggle memes include ones which insist the character was in the cult classic video game The Simpsons: Hit & Run. Which absolutely requires a remake now.

playing as graggle simpson in hit and run after unlocking level 9 was so cool pic.twitter.com/jcn0CEEcZ6 — Nightbane Games (@Nightbane_Games) May 30, 2022

The effort put into accurately echoing the show’s art style and coloring is admirable, if not reminiscent of a 2011 creepypasta. Frankly, the level of talent the internet’s artists display when they want to to pull off a hoax is better than a lot of actual stuff done in animation over the last few years.

there’s something genuinely so unsettling about graggle simpson idk why it really freaks me out pic.twitter.com/21fY4eRGjz — jacob (@ratsniffer2003) May 31, 2022

The meme’s resurgence can be chalked up to a few factors. First, the rise of niche meme subreddits with increasing complex lore, such as on /r/196. Second, the online community’s recent descent into a post-ironic culture of satirizing mainstream memes and ideas just after they gain widespread popularity, tokenising that which is already everywhere.

The third, and most important, yet simple, is just that Simpsons Shitposting is everywhere.

the latest simpsons shitposting meme is people posting edited pics including this made-up character named "Graggle Simpson" and acting like he was a part of the show pic.twitter.com/rM6N6Q6IO2 — Impotent Cyborg (@ImpotentCyborg) May 30, 2022

i’m glad i’m not the only one to remember Gumbly/Graggle Simpson bruh they needa bring him back pic.twitter.com/HRStx76vVJ — Delta 𒌐 (@evilgorillacock) May 30, 2022

A distant cousin to Graggle Simpson is undoubtedly the “Glup Shitto” meme, which mocked the Star Wars universe and its fanbase for increasingly self-indulgent multimedia crossovers.

glup shitto and graggle simpson exist in the same cinematic universe — el ™ || levi defense bot (@ackermandefense) May 28, 2022

What have we learnt from all of this? Mostly that satire and parody have been able to move well and truly beyond what it was just years prior, evolving into something harder to delineate, as several layers make up any single piece of pop culture it satirizes. To understand the Graggle Simpson meme is to understand a generation of hyper-online adults have come of age in a world filled with misinformation treated as humorous.

Graggle, and memes like it, could be the future. The Simpsons is approaching its 34th season, and to somebody born in 2010, that is a very large amount of media to consume in an effort to learn every in and out. Try explaining the history of internet memes to your grandma, and see how far you get.