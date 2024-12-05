‘Is he an Avenger?’: Superhero-level roper tangles up his family members in flawless display of his talents

Listen up, Marvel, we’ve just found your newest recruit — the real life Montana. There’s a man in Big Sky Country who can and will catch any bad guy on the run with the mighty power of his foolproof lasso.

The impressive video capturing this superhero-in-the-making’s unique abilities came from his wife, TikTok user @406tori, who filmed her nephews’ attempts to escape the professional roper. Naturally, no matter how fast they tried to run, the husband, who goes by @dlow891 on the platform, snagged them by their feet, dropping them face down on the ground. I don’t know what that says about me, but it felt strangely satisfying to watch — the accuracy of the throw, and the idea that such a small circle could be enough to trap an entire person… This is Marvel-level action, alright.

As one person put it, “I know NOTHING about roping BUT is it pure luck that he got his ankle or because he ran into it? WHAT IS THIS WITCHCRAFT.” Others were interested in booking this man for birthday parties or for personal lessons, just so they can stop having to chase their kids around all the time.

Another asked “How he even do that?! Is he an avenger??” Funnily enough, there is one Marvel character that fits Tori’s husband’s talents to a T, and he happens to be from and named after his home state. Montana, who real name is Jackson W. Brice, was born in Bozeman and is featured primarily as a bad guy in the superhero comics. He is the leader of the New York-based super villains team-up The Enforcers, next to the Ox (Raymond Bloch), and Fancy Dan (Daniel Brito), and his weapon of choice is, you guessed it, a lasso.

As assassins, The Enforcers are typically hired by the primary antagonists, typically those quarreling with New York street-level superheroes like Spider-Man/Peter Parker and Daredevil/Matt Murdock. As a result, Montana and his ruthless companions have history with the Green Goblin/Norman Osborn, and the Kingpin/Wilson Fisk — all of which have been adapted to live-action in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

A version of Jackson W. Brice was actually featured in 2017’s Spider-Man: Homecoming, though he did not go by the name of Montana, nor was he a pro roper like the man in our TikTok. Instead, his alias was Shocker, and he worked for Michael Keaton’s Vulture, illegally tracking down and selling alien technology. He was eventually killed by the corrupted black market arms dealer, but thankfully the Montana moniker as well as his rodeo-expert persona have yet to be introduced in the MCU.

The perfect occasion for that is right around the corner with the first season of Daredevil: Born Again premiering on Disney Plus March 4, 2025. The show features Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio reprising their fan-favorite performances as Daredevil and Kingpin, as the latter attempts to run for mayor of New York City. If Kevin Feige is ever on the hunt for someone to play Montana, we know just the guy for the job.

