‘Is that what you warned me about?’: Son hijacks dad’s date with new girlfriend to see if she passes the ultimate test

When your single parents start to date again things can be, well, awkward. It’s stressful to consider whether everyone will get along, how the family might feel about it, and even if the new partner fits into a unique family dynamic.

TikToker Jake Gould seems to have found a way to fast-track the trial process that comes with a new partner dating his parent.

He posted a video of his dad and his dad’s new significant other cozying up on the couch for a date. However, throughout their quality time together, Jake periodically interrupted them, walking by in everything from a gorilla suit to a clown costume to a cone head.

His dad rolled his eyes at him, but his date giggled along good-naturedly, and commenters verified that she certainly passed the vibe check.

Viewers took to the comments section to express their love and support for Jake’s dad’s new girlfriend, many of them praised her for how much she giggled at Jake’s humor and watched along with complete amusement as his dad shook his head in dismay. Commenters agreed that her reaction to his parade of costumed characters was definitely a green flag. Jake also confirmed that the couple has now been on several dates and even said that she is way cooler than him and his dad.

Jake was so excited and proud of his dad’s first date in five years, that he went around the grocery store telling people about it.

@jakesfunny Replying to @Awkward Potato Whole store passed the vibe check 😂 ♬ original sound – Jake Gould

Needless to say, the people he told were just as excited as he was and the comment section throughout the whole saga completely echoed that excitement. It may seem like a lot of pressure, but it looks like the entire internet is rooting for Jake’s dad and his potential new girlfriend.

According to Psychology Today, humor is an important part of any relationship, whether it’s just starting or it’s several decades long. A study done by Lukasz Jach looked into the frequency and type of laughter and joking for long-lasting couples, and he found that laughter is key to a happy and healthy long-term partnership. So really, Jake was just doing his dad a favor.

If you have a parent who is starting to date again — or is even just thinking about dating again — it may not be the worst idea to take a page out of Jake’s book. Breaking the ice with some laughter may help them warm up to you and your family dynamic. …Or it’ll completely backfire. There’s only one way to find out. At the very least, you may get lucky with your own viral video.