‘It honestly gets funnier the more you watch it’: Woman running late for work dashes from house, but it goes horribly, hilariously wrong

There’s something almost sacred about the morning rush to work — the ritualistic chug of coffee, the half-hearted toast bites, and the frantic search for keys that were, of course, in your hand all along. It’s a chaotic ballet we perform every day that somehow, against all odds, propels us out the door and into the unforgiving arms of adulthood.

Recommended Videos

However, every once in a while, the universe takes pity on us and throws a delightful wrench into our monotonic schedule. Enter the viral TikTok video that’s been making the rounds on the internet, shared by user @leahxprobert. In the video, which is CCTV footage, we see a woman, presumably running late for work, dashing out of her house in urgency. But what happens next is the stuff of slapstick comedy gold.

Just as she’s about to reach her car, our hapless heroine suddenly loses her footing and takes a spectacular tumble, face-planting onto the ground with all the grace of a newborn giraffe. The sound of scattering pebbles and the silence that follows only add to the hilarity of the moment. And then, in a move that we can all relate to on a spiritual level, she just… lies there. No attempt to get up, no scrambling to salvage her dignity. She simply accepts her fate and becomes one with the garden.

Let’s be real, sometimes the mere thought of facing another day at the office is enough to make you want to pull the covers over your head and hibernate until retirement. The monotony, the endless meetings, the coworkers who insist on microwaving fish in the communal kitchen – it’s enough to drive anyone to the brink of insanity. And don’t even get me started on the commute. There’s nothing quite like being stuck in traffic, watching the minutes tick by as you slowly inch closer to your inevitable fate.

The internet, of course, had a field day with the TikTok video. Users flooded the comments section with their own witty observations and relatable anecdotes. “I’d just go back inside and try again tomorrow,” one commenter quipped, echoing the thoughts of anyone who’s ever had a rough start to the day. Another pointed out the “sign of a true friendship” displayed by the woman’s companion, who stood there laughing instead of helping her up.

But perhaps the most relatable comment came from a user who wrote, “These rocks smell explicitly splendid today! Think I’ll stay here.” And isn’t that just a mood here? Sometimes, despite our best efforts, life has a way of knocking us off course. And maybe, just maybe, it’s okay to take a moment to lie in the dirt and reevaluate our priorities.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy