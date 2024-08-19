‘It just got better and better’: Brother and sister accidentally toss their keys on the roof, and come up with the worst plan to get them down

Getting into trouble with your siblings is a canon familial experience, an unavoidable constant that plagues anyone with a sprawling family and too much time on their hands, but far too many of these unforgettable sibling moments happen sight unseen.

With the rise of social media and the expansion of video doorbells, however, we’ve found far more opportunity to peek in on these typically private family moments. And one shared to TikTok by user @emilycammarota may just take the cake in this expanding entertainment genre, after she captured an iconic sibling moment via her family home’s front door camera.

The resulting footage is equal parts charming and hysterical, as viewers are granted front-row seats to a classic sibling scenario. Headed inside after arriving home, @emilycammarota’s brother fumbles an attempt to toss his sister the keys, resulting in a rooftop landing zone. That leaves the siblings to mastermind a retrieval of the lost door-openers, something they botch as bad as that initial toss.

Their attempts to reach the keys go hilariously awry every time, leaving viewers in stitches and the siblings presumably living on the streets until further notice. Those keys are in God’s hands now, leaving the duo to wander the neighborhood, keyless, until a fresh opportunity presents itself, or a parent comes home to provide access to the home.

The video persists as the only upload to @emilycammarota’s page, providing the TikToker with a stellar record of viral content. The minute-long clip is already starkly popular, with more than 5.5 million views and upwards of a million likes, not to mention thousands of comments from tickled viewers.

People were universally stuck on the fact that @emilycammarota and her brother made the decision, in perfect tandem, to approach their issue in the most difficult way possible. “The way they immediately chose the hardest way to get the keys down,” one commenter wrote, alongside dozens of people applauding the glorious chaos of the entire ordeal.

There were also quite a few people who couldn’t help but note the way @emilycammarota “immediately folded as he stood up,” due to her decision to use those stomach muscles for uncontrollable laughter, rather than to keep her back straight. A good workout regimen could make her next key retrieval a fair bit easier, and it only takes a few weeks to see results. According to the National Library of Medicine, it takes four to eight weeks to see results from a core regimen, which will be most effective if one engages their core between two and four times a week.

With just a few weeks of work, @emilycammarota could see far more success next time her brother botches a throw, but we’d be out one hysterical video if so. Perhaps, then, we should be encouraging the TikToker to remain exactly as she is — less than capable of remaining upright on her brother’s shoulders, but more than capable of making everyone’s day with one simple video.

