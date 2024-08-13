‘It makes perfect sense now’: Mothers and care workers unite to prove that Donald Trump just pooped his pants in front of 8,000 people

Image Credit: Disney
Images via TikTok / @theempresscjj
Taylor Mansfield
Taylor Mansfield
|

Published: Aug 13, 2024 12:34 pm

Republican presidential candidate and former president Donald Trump has undoubtedly done some strange things under the glistening spotlight, but taking a 21-second pause during a recent speech in Montana has left the American public completely puzzled.

The aforementioned freeze from Trump took place at a recent rally in Bozeman, Montana, where Trump fell dead silent for over 20 seconds while displaying several different facial expressions. Of course, a small whiff of anything seeming off about Trump immediately evoked plenty of attention, with the scenario being carefully dissected and uncovered over on TikTok.

In fact, user @theempresscjj took to the social platform to offer up her own eye-opening opinion and unquestionable mom expertise on the matter, denouncing all other possibilities in the process. In the video, she insists that Trump was taking a dump, and used her experience as a mother to confidently back-up the notion. “That’s the look a toddler gives after they’re done doing their business,” she observed, before finishing her theory off with, “it’s unmistakable.”

And while the thought of the Orange Thanos Variant actually relieving himself during a rally seems incredibly far-fetched and hard to believe, a variety of commenters agreed with the OP in the comments — many of whom have worked with the elderly in nursing homes, as well as a chorus of fellow parents who have had their fair share of encounters with diaper-clad toddlers.

MAGA supporters have been quick to challenge this theory, however, with a large majority insisting that Trump paused during his speech while medical personnel were dealing with an emergency during the rally, and that Trump halted his insults at Democratic candidate Kamala Harris out of respect for the emergency.

The Left and the Right are undoubtedly in disagreement over the precise truth of this situation, but one thing is absolutely certain: Every burp, smile, laugh, cough, and… “bathroom relief” that either Trump or Harris let out, the world has its eyes glued on and watching.

