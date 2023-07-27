‘It says shoreline public access’: Private property squabble leads to an arrest

A man on TikTok posted a viral video of himself standing his ground as a property owner harassed him to get off the property. In the first installment of the argument, the TikToker explains that he was hunting for a public access beach and began to be berated by a property owner while he was on what he thought was public property.

The property owner told him over and over again to get off of the property and even threatened to call the police. All the while, the man taking the video explained that- to his interpretation- the land area was marked public property.

The two men got into a profanity-filled squabble that lead to 6 million TikTok views.

Unfortunately for the videographer, he learned in the second part of the video that he was, in fact, unknowingly trespassing on the man’s public property. During Part 2, he’s informed that there is a warrant out for his arrest after he refused to leave the property.

The TikToker noted that the reason he has argued so passionately with the property owner was because public access was blocked so he thought the area he was standing on was open to the public. Despite the misunderstanding, the second video shows the creator talking to the police about his behavior.

Even though there was a warrant out for the man’s arrest, commenters showed full support for him and praised him for standing his ground and apologizing to the property owner.

The saga continued to a third video in which the gentleman shared proof that he was arrested for the squabble. He shared with his audience that he has a lawyer and will be looking into the situation, especially since the property owner is blocking public access.

The fourth and final installment shows that the Tiktoker brought in public access expert to asses the area and decipher with the property owner was within his right to have the man arrested and restrict public access.

@gnarcoticcc Replying to @Cheyne Public Access experts surveying the area. This access point should not be blocked and access needs to be restored. For more information visit https://www.facebook.com/groups/2693920567597839 #publicaccess #beachaccess #rhodeisland ♬ original sound – Cheyne

The experts shared that the landscaping made it impossible to access the public beach. It appears that the property owner found a way to work around public property and build himself a public beach in a way that may not have been totally legal.

The audience seemed to be in agreement with the TokToker which earned him a cumulative 8 million views and 280 thousand likes. To see where the saga goes next, follow @Gnarcoticc on TikTok.