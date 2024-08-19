‘It was an emergency for her’: Foster kid proves she’s found a home when she casually uses foster dad’s emergency credit card for a 3am crab boil

When do foster children realize they have found somewhere safe and will be accepted, no matter what? While the answer to this question differs for each child, feeling as though you can use an emergency credit card for a crab boil in the middle of the night indeed suggests that you are in a position where you feel comfortable. This is the heartwarming story of what happened when foster kid Yazzy gave into her 3am cravings.

The TikTok video, shared by user dl_gang, has gone viral because of its sheer awesomeness. It starts with the foster dad walking into his daughter’s room and filming her sitting on her bed with a massive crab boil in front of her. She’s living her best life as she sings along to one of her favorite songs and really gets her hands dirty.

The text onscreen reads, “woke up to my fosterr daughter eating crab boil at 3am.” There was no yelling or arguing, and this foster dad proved he was cool with his reaction. “What are you doing?” he asks, informing her of the time. He was also curious to find out how she “got all this food.” Yazzy responds by telling her foster dad that she used his credit card, which she was told she could use for emergencies. To which foster dad replies, “This is a 5-star meal!” It was also not a cheap meal, as she reveals it cost $80 plus delivery fees. Yikes!

However, the best part of this whole interaction is that the foster dad distracts her so that he can grab a handful of the food. “If she was feeling a crab boil at 3am then so am i,” he captioned the post.

This wholesome interaction wins the internet

Even the comments on the TikTok video pass the vibe check. “Now Yazzy is no longer your foster daughter she is biologically yours,” a comment reads. “Baby if a 3am crab boil craving ain’t an emergency then idk what is!” another TikToker weighed in.

Other reactions include, “Was yazzy singing to that her food. lmao she is a whole vibe,” “She really in there just vibing,” and “Well it was an emergency to her.” It’s also clear that people see nothing wrong with what she did. “It’s called self care sir! Sit down, sing along and eat,” a TikTok user shared.

The foster dad has also been commended for his reaction (as he should be) and people love that he needed to get his share of this emergency food. “Grabbing a fist full of shrimp is crazy, but who delivering crab boils at 3am so I can get mine,” a commenter wrote.

