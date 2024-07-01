‘It will calm him down every time’: New mom discovers Lil Wayne’s biggest tiny fan in her infant son

Without a doubt, most of us have that particular music artist whose music immediately makes us chill and delivers a peaceful vibe. And while music is definitely subjective, Lil Wayne’s music calming down an infant was certainly not on our bingo cards.

The aforementioned situation was showcased over on TikTok, where young mother @kyleigh.hhhh shared a soothing technique on the social media platform that absolutely caught plenty of attention. In the 35-second clip, Kyleigh depicted how the rapper’s music always seems to calm down her newborn and stop the constant infant crying, all while insisting that it’s the only music that will actually do the trick.

Now, one would certainly expect an infant to be soothed after listening to “Wheels on the Bus” on Cocomelon or “Old MacDonald Had a Farm,” but if you’re an infant with a specific music taste, then “A Milli” by Lil Wayne is a sure-fire hit track to press play on. At least, that’s what the OP figured out was the best decision, with one commenter on the video even itching to know how Kyleigh discovered her baby enjoyed Lil Wayne in the first place.

And yet, an infant finding comfort in Weezy’s catalog is actually not that shocking, seeing as the Louisiana native has sold 120 million records worldwide throughout his career, etching his name in music legacy as one of the best-selling artists ever.

So the next time your young child is in tears in the car and showing no signs of stopping, simply open up a Lil Wayne playlist on Spotify and allow the mesmerizing rapper to save you from a mental breakdown.

