‘It’s been zero days since the last Ginger-mauling’: Dog gets caught harassing his cat brother red-handed, and his reaction is priceless

Friction with one’s siblings is undoubtedly a cornerstone of both adolescence and character development. Who, after all, could ever claim to be more familiar with all your ugly growing pains than not just a family member but a family member who you grew up alongside? Who, furthermore, can claim to have probably caused more than a fair share of those pains?

Indeed, there’s no more loving a battlefield than that of siblinghood, and we imagine that that’s also true when those siblings happen to be animals, judging by the glee that Bernoulli here seems to be taking in harassing his brother Ginger.

Caught in the act by his owners (who, presumably are the true masterminds behind the TikTok account @bunsenbernerbmd, rather than the dogs the account is named after), Bernoulli is first introduced as a peaceful observer of Ginger the cat, who is minding their own business as Bernoulli chills out nearby. The affection in the voices of the owners suggests that genial behavior isn’t something that Bernoulli frequents in.

Just as well, because no sooner does he get praised for his gentlemanly attitude does Bernoulli think “Oh, no, this will not do at all” before promptly dragging Ginger across the floor by the scruff of his neck. Shortly after, Bernoulli’s owners update a whiteboard reading “There have been __ days since the last Ginger mauling,” changing the number to zero as Bernoulli holds his head high with both mischief and pride, which we assume are two things that Bernoulli does not know the difference between, and would prefer not to anyway.

Interestingly, Bernoulli didn’t seem to earn the ire of Ginger himself, and given the cheerful tone with which the owners use the phrase “Ginger mauling,” it’s safe to assume Bernoulli and Ginger are thick as thieves, and are at once quashing the age-old notion of cats and dogs being timeless enemies.

Of course, many pet owners would be able to debunk the notion pretty unceremoniously. According to Lords & Labradors, it’s not difficult for pups and pussycats to get along with each other; it all boils down to the individual personalities of the two animals and whether or not they gel, and how well the owners orchestrate their introduction to each other (first impressions are important even for animals!).

Moreover, raising them together from a young age plays a major role in inter-pet chemistry as well, and Bernoulli at least looks to be prime whipper-snapper age; he certainly behaves like it, in any case, and is frankly all the better for it.

