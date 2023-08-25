‘It’s supposed to be flared at the bottom’: Best friend saves the day by taking bestie to ER for super-embarrassing extraction

From a young age, we are taught about the dangers of sticking objects into nostrils, ears, or other cavities that may make it more difficult to retrieve them. Horror stories of people being taken to the emergency room to retrieve Legos from nostrils and Play-Doh from ear lobes still run rampant on the internet.

Unfortunately, while the cavities may change, sometimes going to the emergency room to retrieve things doesn’t go away when you get older. Whether it be condoms, tampons, or certain adult toys, this particular viral TikTok proves that there are some things we just never grow out of.

The young woman in this particular video has been taken by her roommate to retrieve a particular hot pink item from downstairs. The clip shows a montage of the duo making their way to the ER at 4:30 in the morning to retrieve a stuck butt plug.

Several commenters were also quick to point out that the toy is lying on the tray next to the hospital bed at the end of the video. A couple of emergency room nurses and X-ray techs chimed in to let the video creator know that incidents like this one are some of their favorites to examine. Coincidentally, many viewers said that something similar had happened to them, although a good amount decided not to brave the emergency room and others had their partner help them out instead.

The delirious ER patient made a follow-up video in response to some of the advice that she had gotten following the incident. After one viewer told her that this particular tool was meant to be flared up at the end, she confirmed that she had suffered the exact consequences of a non-flared toy and she would not use one “ever again.”

Some commenters even had questions about how exactly the emergency solves an issue like this one. “Totally if you don’t wanna share but how did they get it out??? A vacuum? A laxative? Digital extraction????” asked one viewer.

Web MD recommends exercising caution when it comes to inserting objects in the anus. More specifically, it is important to remove anything that is inserted through the rectum soon after is it inserted to avoid situations like this. In extreme cases, an object left in this particular area can cause bleeding, abdominal pain, fever, nausea, or vomiting. If any of these symptoms arrive or you find yourself in a scenario like the one in the video, go to the emergency room immediately, no matter how embarrassing you think it might be.