Joe Biden responds to Kanye West spewing hate on ‘Infowars’

U.S. President Joe Biden has repudiated the antisemitic claims made by former billionaire rapper Kanye West.

President Biden took to Twitter to fact-check the multitude of false claims made about genocidal tyrant Adolf Hitler and the Holocaust by the former billionaire, tweeting, “I just want to make a few things clear: the Holocaust happened. Hitler was a demonic figure. And instead of giving it a platform, our political leaders should be calling out and rejecting antisemitism wherever it hides. Silence is complicity.”

Though the president never mentioned him by name, Biden’s tweet repudiated West’s recent antisemitic remarks. The message focused on clarification of the facts about one of the greatest crimes in human history. The tweet has received more than 119,000 likes so far.

West made the inflammatory remarks in an interview with conspiracy theorist and convicted defamer on Alex Jones’ show InfoWars. The rapper appeared along with white supremacist political commentator Nick Fuentes who watched in gleeful delight as West denied the Holocaust and professed his love for Hitler and the Nazis. West falsely credited Hitler with inventing the microphone and highways.

2022 is the year Kanye West failed to read the room. His assumption that Adidas would enable his antisemitism cost him an eye-popping $1.5 billion. Upon meeting West and Fuentes at Mar-A-Lago, former president Trump predicted West would lose in the upcoming presidential election. And now a sitting president has called out West’s willful ignorance on the social media that recently banned the embattled rapper.

A self-aware person would probably collapse from embarrassment after losing his billionaire and genius statuses due to willful ignorance and an over-inflated ego. At least Kanye still has his monumental denial and his enablers, who have probably convinced him that his epic losing streak is good for his brand.

According to the Anti-Defamation League, antisemitic incidents reached an “all-time high” in 2021, and 2022 is on a similar track. This includes assault, harassment, and vandalism. For more information on the dangers of antisemitic rhetoric and what you can do to stop it, see the American Jewish Committee’s Call to Action Against Antisemitism in America.