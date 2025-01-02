‘Just buy your groceries from Temu too’: Man makes dire mistake of buying his new fridge from Temu, and now he’s on a strict diet

What are the two most painful types of buyers’ remorse? It’s got to be that sinking feeling you get after you spent way more than you intended on Black Friday deals and then the sheer surge of horror that hits you when you think you’ve got yourself a nifty deal on Temu only for it to fall far short of expectations. One TikTok user faced a lethal mix of both bank-breaking mistakes this festive season when he decided to buy a new refrigerator from Temu on Black Friday. Spoilers: it did not end well. Well, for him, anyway. Temu was laughing.

TikToker Chris Ashley shared a hilarious video of his unfortunate Temu snafu when his fresh fridge turned up — and it turned out to be not quite what he expected. Unfortunately for Ashley, it seems the image of the appliance on his phone screen was apparently lifesize as his video reveals that the anticipated full-size refrigerator is actually just a mini-fridge. But, hey, at least it still has an ice dispenser! Any mice he might happen to have crashing with him will love that.

TikTok is split on Ashley’s misguided mini-fridge purchase. For starters, some have no sympathy whatsoever. “Fridge from temu? This is on you!” one scolded, while others savagely joked about how Ashley can adapt to survive: “Just buy your groceries from temu too and you’ll be good.” Others, on the other hand, actually want one of their own. “ok so while this is hilarious… is it a real mini fridge that actually has ice or what cause I can’t find it anywhere” one implored, as another asked: “sir how much was the fridge.” Some just can’t get past those adorably diminutive ice cubes. “Was that rice cubes?” one quipped.

In all honesty, though, what might not be great for Ashley’s wallet may be best for his waistline. With his new icebox being more of an ice-cubbyhole, he definitely won’t be able to stock up on beer and junk food as we head into the new year. Countless post-Christmas souls feel instant regret for all the extra calories they consumed over the festive period, which is why so many New Year resolutions revolve around improving our heath. Drive Research determined that 79% of people’s New Year’s goals were health-related, with 48% regarding improving fitness and 32% relating to improving diets.

A lot of other folks out there, Ashley now included, may also be resolving to never buy from Temu again. “Everyone keeps dissing Temu. I’ve ordered from them a few times and have no complaints whatsoever,” argued one staunch defender in the comments on Ashley’s video. The app still has some loyal customers, then, but you only have to look at the lady whose Temu-bought mattress turned out to be Barbie-sized to know that there are many buyers out there whose opinion of the app has, well, shrunk after one poor purchase too many. Who would’ve thought one teeny tiny appliance could cause such a big problem?

