‘Kind of a miracle’: Woman’s home gets destroyed in the LA fires, but the one thing still standing actually defies science

The unforgiving fires currently happening in Los Angeles are undoubtedly a travesty which has left an abundance of people without homes. Even in the darkest of times, however, some folks are doing their best to uplift themselves in whichever way they see fit.

Recommended Videos

Enter one user over on TikTok, by the name of @saraandcrew, who decided to take a lighthearted approach to the disaster by incorporating some dark humor into her situation. Despite her home being completely destroyed by the Eaton fire in the Altadena neighborhood, Sara maintained good spirits and added a spin on the destruction of her home — pretending like she was on an episode of MTV Cribs and taking all of us on a tour of her “home.”

Sara opened the video by addressing fellow TikTokers and showing us her “crib,” as she then proceeded to walk through the rubble and point out her outdoor grill for “BBQ” while simultaneously showing off her “fireplace” that can be used for a fire, although she pointed out there was already a firing happening behind her. Now, that’s dark humor to the absolute max.

@saraandcrew never did i think this is how i would come back to my house ♬ original sound – mommy sara

The kicker of the video occurred near the end, where Sara pointed out a still-standing tree with bright, vibrant oranges still available to pick off the vines. The oranges still intact and seemingly unharmed ended up being the major highlight reel of the video, with an onslaught of TikTokers gathering in the comments to point out the orange tree and how it was “kind of a miracle” that the tree was still going strong with a variety of oranges still available to eat, while another user flat-out stated that “the oranges surviving sent me.”

Now, some onlookers might find Sara’s approach to be tasteless and out-of-touch with reality, but as one TikToker pointed out: “We laugh so we don’t cry.” Obviously Sara’s situation is incredibly heart-breaking, but if she personally feels that approaching the situation with dark humor and eating science-defying oranges is the best coping mechanism for her, then who are we to judge her?

Fellow TikTokers seemed to hold the same opinion, unsurprisingly, with one specifically on board with the dark humor and stating that they themselves cope this way. Others, of course, joined in on the dark humor train and sprinkled comments such as “I love the open floor plan!” and “I love Gen Z so much for never being serious.”

At the time of this writing, as per CBS News, over 12,000 structures have already been destroyed in the LA fires, with firefighters still battling high winds in an attempt to fully put out the fires currently happening. The Palisades situation is absolutely tragic and has left a plethora of homeowners feeling hopeless, but it’s also comforting to know that people like Sara are doing their best to keep a positive attitude and make the most out of the situation with a touch of humor.

Hey, dark humor might not be everybody’s cup of tea and the traditional approach to take, but what doesn’t work for some might provide a strange sort of comfort and assurance that everything is going to be okay for others. All in all, let people cope exactly how they like, which includes eating oranges.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy