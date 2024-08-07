‘Labor is about to be FREEEE’: Hospital ceiling collapses on woman while she’s about to give birth

Without question, there is no miracle on this Earth as lived-in childbirth. There is something unprecedentedly remarkable about brand new expressions of the universe coming into our world for the very first time; it’s only matched, in fact, by the mythological levels of pain that women of the world must endure to make it all happen.

As such, it’s customary to make a space for birth-giving that’s as airtight as possible; one that ensures that every iota of focus is on the task at hand. These rooms, presumably, are not fitted with decrepit, aggressive ceilings, but you wouldn’t know it from the recent plight of TikTok‘s @savannahsellsatx.

The 43-second video chronicles the aftermath of an event that could have been far, far more catastrophic if Savannah’s baby had been making an appearance here. As she was laying in her hospital bed prior to her delivery date, the ceiling gave in, raining down debris upon Savannah pretty relentlessly. Miraculously, her baby bump was not targeted.

Her husband urged against lawyering up on account of the incident, but Savannah didn’t sound entirely convinced about letting this one slide. An update indicates that her baby’s college fund is indeed hoping to get a nice cushion, in a manner of speaking, but she also makes the incredibly respectable decision to not discuss her private matters with the internet.

Presumably, this is partly because relaying the nuances of faulty ceiling law to her now-sizeable audience would probably be exhausting. According to Daniella Levi & Associates, P.C., ceiling collapse lawsuits often involve a specialized attorney, and proof of negligence tends to come from the combined efforts of photo evidence, proof of injury, and written/dated complaints about the state of the ceiling prior to its collapse. Moreover, it tends to not be immediately clear if the fault lies with the property manager or the construction company in question. Granted, these guidelines specify apartments and other rental buildings rather than hospitals, but realistically, the setting only complicates things further.

Still, can you imagine — though it would have been heartstoppingly scary if it had really happened — how legendary that baby would have been in the nursery if the ceiling chose to cave in during their birth? The other infants would worship the ground that they squirm on; others my have entertaining yarns about how slow they were to come out, and others still may brag about how they were screaming louder than their mom. But only one could have claimed to have entered the world in unadulterated Indiana Jones style, and that’s Savannah’s baby.

