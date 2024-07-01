‘Legend says he’s still in there’: Scottish youth’s curiosity nearly dooms him to a future as a tree-dweller

Folks, there’s a certain, very delightful intersection that we’ve all been sleeping on up to now; the one between the breakneck ecstasy of youth, and the controlled, gut-busting chaos of Scottish social media. I don’t believe there’s one specific word to describe the feeling that these two things create together, but it’s nothing short of wonderful.

Recommended Videos

And sometimes, every hilariously wonderful thing in this world can be captured in something as simple as a young boy managing to get stuck in a horizontal tree. Such was the plight of TikTok‘s @julie_napier’s son, who the tree seems to have mistaken for a druid.

The short, simple little video captures it all; the boy makes it known many a time that the broken branches and thick leaves have left him trapped, trying again and again to wriggle his way to freedom. At around the 30 second mark, the tree even seems to devour him whole; a moment that the comments section seems to be enjoying most of all.

The boy’s boreal fate was short-lived, however; with the help of his father, the boy managed to crawl down a ladder to freedom, ending his stint as the forest’s chosen one,. Nevertheless, he faced his potential future with grace, declaring with a smile that “I’m gonna have to live in the tree now,” which furthermore won the hearts of many a commenter.

The cherry on top is the utter Scottishness of the situation; from the outside looking in, that distinctive accent that punctuates every word and chuckle is worth its weight in gold, and we will hereby be on the lookout for Scottish people facing literally any silly predicament imaginable, just so we can hear—not see—how they handle it.

In any case, the boy in the video was probably too young to begin thinking about home ownership in the form of a tree, so it’s probably best that this little venture was put off for the time being. According to Garden State Loans, there’s plenty to consider if one wishes to live in a treehouse; the unique tranquility and connection to nature is of course an attractive prospect, but treehouses aren’t terribly friendly in the realm of electricity and plumbing; power lines and wires aren’t safe to utilize, so treehouses often have to default to pricier solar or wind-powered energy sources, and the height of a treehouse poses a struggle for water pressure. None of this is even considering how vulnerable a treehouse is to bad weather.

But hey, at least the bank doesn’t own it.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy