‘Like being married without the drama’: Woman becomes the spoiled third wheel in a marriage when her bestie’s hubby dotes on them both

The good ole third-wheel has received a bad rep over the years, but who says third-wheeling has to be awkward? TikTok user Alexandra Romanello is redefining the term, and her latest viral video has the internet reconsidering.

In the clip, Alexandra lounges in bed with her best friend while her bestie’s husband serves breakfast to both women, officially joining the race for Husband of the Year. With the video text reading “What did I do to deserve my best friend’s husband?” and a cheeky caption stating, “I am okay with being a third wheel if it means breakfast in bed,”

Alexandra proudly embraces her role in this unconventional trio. The scene doesn’t stop there. Adding to the sweetness, the video includes a moment where the women check if the husband had eaten, and he replies with a smile, saying he made himself a big plate. It’s a small moment, but one that shows how naturally these three navigate their dynamic.

The internet’s divided take (The Grey’s reunion we didn’t know we needed)

The TikTok, with nearly 350,000 views and over 25,000 likes, has sparked a heated debate online. Some viewers find the relationship endearing and relatable, while others raise eyebrows, questioning whether boundaries could become an issue. Fans of Grey’s Anatomy couldn’t help but compare Alexandra’s relationship with her bestie and her husband to the iconic dynamic between Meredith Grey, Christina Yang, and Derek Shepherd.

For those unfamiliar with the show, Meredith and Christina shared a bond so tight that it often rivaled Meredith’s romantic relationship with Derek. While there was no shortage of drama in the fictional trio, Alexandra’s video depicts what some commenters called “a healthy version” of that connection. That’s minus the love triangles, emotional outbursts, and heart-wrenching betrayals.

In this case, the husband seems more than happy to play the Derek role, doting on both women without any jealousy or resentment. It’s like a “marriage without the drama,” as some viewers have described. One commenter summed it up perfectly, saying: “Me and my bestie both have husbands, but when we’re together in one another’s houses, we are sister wives. Both husbands know to tend to us both.”

Others expressed a pang of jealousy, wishing their best friend’s husband would step up with the same level of attentiveness. Of course, not everyone is convinced this arrangement is as carefree as it seems. A growing number of comments warn that such a close relationship could lead to complications. They argue that too much familiarity could open the door to blurred boundaries or worse, an affair. One commenter cautioned, “That’s sweet but never bring another woman that close to your husband. You should hang out when he’s working or not around.” Overthinking? Or a valid concern?

Living their best lives

Despite the mixed reactions, Alexandra’s videos paint a picture of a trio that genuinely enjoys each other’s company. The bond between the women is evident, and the husband seems fully on board with supporting their friendship. At the end of the day, relationships are as unique as the people involved. While some may side-eye this dynamic, Alexandra and her bestie appear to have struck a balance that works for them. It’s clear that this trio (potential throuple?) knows how to have fun and take care of each other.

