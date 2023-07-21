‘Lord knows how long he was there’: Hero hiker frees dog from snare trap, makes a friend for life

A woman traveling in Indonesia posted a TikTok video when she found a dog in the woods tied to a wire and a rock. TikToker Lucy (@SaltySeaDawg) said she heard whimpering while she was taking a hike and found the dog wet, dirty, and injured.

She approached the poor pup and removed the rock and tried to undo the wire from his leg, but she couldn’t get it undone. She texted whoever she was traveling with to bring her scissors from their accommodation, leaving viewers on a bit of a cliffhanger.

People in the comments were all worried about the injured dog, asking for an update and lamenting over how pitiful and heartbreaking the whole scene was. Some commenters even pointed out he could’ve been stuck out there for hours or even days.

The initial video received 31 million views and 4 million likes. The thousands of comments concerned about the dog led to an updated video showing the TikToker borrowing wire cutters from a local construction crew and getting the dog free.

@saltyseadawg Replying to @Elise | surf + photographer we found some help from a local to get the rest of the wire off his leg after! ♬ original sound – salty sea dog

5 million viewers tuned in to see an update on the stranded pup. She even assured her audience that they were able to remove all of the wire from the dog’s injured leg with the help of a local.

Commenters chimed in telling her to take the dog to a veterinarian and make sure his wounds were properly treated. Lucy followed up a second time letting her audience know that she had done just that.

She told viewers she had contacted a local Animal Shelter who had treated the dog’s injured leg and given him a much-needed bath. They let the dog go free since it had a collar and likely belonged to someone in the area. She even found the dog the next day looking much cleaner, happier, and healthier.

@saltyseadawg Replying to @Dest thanks for being patient heres the pupdate, really appreciate the kind messages & concerns for the pooch, everyone is entitled to their own opinions and actions in situations, this is just how we approached this one, be kind ya’ll ☮️🐾 ♬ original sound – salty sea dog

The whole saga attracted Lucy nearly 40 million views and over 10 thousand commenters rooting for the safety and well-being of a stranded dog and rallying together to offer any help or advice that they could to make sure he was okay.

Lucy seems to find herself in the position of dog rescuer pretty frequently. Just a few months prior, she posted a video of her helping a dog that was being tormented by some children. To follow along on her travels and Doctor Dolittle-esque adventures find her on TikTok and Instagram.