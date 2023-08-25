‘Ma’am, I think the seal needs to help you’: Woman freaks out after discovering very chill seal at the beach

The urge to help an animal that’s in need is a pretty surefire way of determining a good person from a bad one, but it’s important to stress that a lot of animals are more durable and self-sufficient than you might think. While us human beings may struggle to withstand nature, our differently evolved cousins are happier in the wild than in captivity, so sometimes when you supposedly spot a critter in a crisis, it might actually just be chilling in its natural habitat.

Case in point, this TikTok video capturing the moment a hilariously hysterical beach-walker witnessed a baby leopard seal washed up onto the shore when strolling along with her dog. While the woman in question becomes increasingly more panicked and stressed, wondering how to help the animal and whether it can even breathe underwater, the seal itself just blinks up at its new friend with light confusion in its eyes before returning to the ocean. The second lesson to learn here is that, despite what some animated movies might have taught us, seals cannot speak English.

Needless to say, the woman’s histrionics impressed TikTokers as much as they did the seal. “It’s a good thing you’re calm & not panicking,” snipped one, while another echoed what we’re all thinking watching this video by declaring, “If I’m ever in trouble, don’t send this lady.” Meanwhile, the seal’s excellent ability to silently throw shade is also being praised. “You: ‘DONT WORRY ILL SAVE YOU’ Baby seal: “pls don’t,” projected one comment, as another accurately guessed what was going on between the dog and the seal through this whole endeavor: “The dog just apologizing for its human.” Although this reading of the situation sums it up best: “Mr. Rogers always taught us to ‘look for the helpers.’ This seal decided to keep looking.”

Just in case you ever find yourself in a similar scenario, let it be known that seals can breathe underwater. As you would expect from a semi-aquatic creature, they’re very good at holding their breath. The longest underwater dive from the species on record was undertaken by an elephant seal that remained under the surface for a full two hours. So, this is basically the equivalent of if you emerged from a quick dip in the pool and someone was screaming and wailing at you, asking if you were okay. Suddenly, the seal’s shade-throwing makes a lot more sense.