‘You did a grape job’: Man constructs a feast for ants when he accidentally cleans the floor with juice instead of soap

Whether you like it or not, mistakes are a virtue in this life. Unpleasant as they tend to be, it’s that exact discomfort that plays a role in reminding us that we are, in fact, alive, and the universe is still ebbing and flowing in relation to our experience.

In this way, immediate discomfort is merely comfort playing the long-game. But every now and again, an immediately recognizable blunder befalls someone without necessarily making them pay for it right away. This delayed mistake — one that promises disaster prior to putting you through it — is a whole other breed of anxiety that no one wants any part of, and TikTok‘s @victormilesv is the latest to bear it on his shoulders.

The 18-second video is a swiveling panic attack that Victor can be heard laughing his head off at, presumably because he really needs this to be funny. No sooner did he finish mopping his kitchen with suspiciously unsoapy water did he realize that it wasn’t soap he just coated his floors in, but Hawaiian Punch. So now, not only are Victor’s floors probably quite sticky, but one can only imagine the influx of insects that will be taking advantage of this grape-flavored sock hop in the near future. Indeed, Victor is in for the territory defense of a lifetime soon.

But forget that imminent battle for just a moment, dear readers, because we need to take Victor to task here. Exactly what sort of parameters were in play that caused him to not only mistakenly enlist Hawaiian Punch as an agent of cleanliness, but also not realize his mistake until after the entire floor was “cleaned?” Surely he must have smelled something suspicious or thought the texture of the fluid wasn’t quite right. Moreover, how does Hawaiian Punch end up in such a position in the first place? Does he keep his Mr. Clean fluid in the fridge and the Hawaiian Punch under the sink? This is like typing the letter “Z” on your keyboard when you meant to type “P.”

Back to the raid that Victor will inevitably find himself fighting, the units that will be sent his way have the potential vary greatly, given the abundance of sugar that now populates his floor. According to Hopper Environmental Services, Victor can probably expect the likes of ants (who will most likely comprise the first wave of attackers), rats and mice (the de facto tank class of the sugar bandits), flies (who will add mobility to the ranks), and cockroaches (i.e. the final boss, given their small size, survivability, and disgusting mortal essence).

All this to say, if you’re running low on cleaning supplies and are thinking of substituting it with Hawaiian Punch out of convenience, then pull on your grown-up pants, go to the store, and restock. It’s embarrassing enough to have scrubbed your kitchen with liquid sugar, but the pest problem that will follow soon after is exactly the nightmare scenario you don’t want to find yourself in.

