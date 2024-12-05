‘Man thought he was in a COD lobby’: Southwest pilot accidentally broadcasts homophobic rant over PA system

Being homophobic is obviously wrong, period. Being homophobic while you’re working in a responsible job is stupid. Being verbally homophobic over the airwaves when you’re a pilot is so beyond contempt that it’s hard to put into words.

Fortunately, in a video that’s gone viral on TikTok, one Southwest Airlines pilot has been caught in the despicable act after his homophobic rant was accidentally broadcast over a public address system.

In the shocking 125-second clip, uploaded by Matt (username @matthewzieba), the pilot doesn’t realize his microphone is on and embarks on a horrible rant that has to be heard to be believed. He describes 12 flight attendants as “11 f***ing over the top homosexuals and a granny,” and it only gets worse from there. His subsequent vile exclamations include referring to Houston, where he’s located at the time, as “one of the ugliest” places, saying it’s full of “all these f***ing old dudes and grannies, and there’s maybe a handful of cute chicks.”

Someone tries to intervene, speaking into their own microphone and saying, “okay, whoever is transmitting better watch what you’re saying.” Still, the pilot continues, so the intervener says, “okay, someone’s gotta stop Mike and, uh, tell us all about their endeavors. We don’t need to hear that,” before another pilot stresses to those listening that “that was not us.” The subsequent silence from the offending pilot is awkward, to say the least.

As you might expect, it garnered a massive response from the TikTok community.

How did TikTok react?

Some users came up with lighthearted explanations for the pilot’s nasty tirade. Ideas people put forward included, “man thought he was in a cod lobby,” “he started hosting a podcast up there,” and “Isn’t this the script for top gun 3?”

Others rightfully suggested the man should lose his job for his behavior, expressing that opinion in various ways. Comments included, “hate speech. he should be fired,” ““what are the odds of that?” the odds of having a gay flight attendant??? almost as good as the odds of this guy getting fired,” and “Houston we have a vacancy.”

Some, perhaps a little unfairly, suggested all pilots are like the one in the video. Comments suggesting that included, “pilots have always been like this, or worse,” “Yeah ex flight attendant here, they’re all pretty much like that lol,” “Pilots (was married to a navy pilot & they retire to be airline pilots) r NOTORIOUSLY EXACTLY THIS WAY. PERIOD. End of discussion,” “Not surprised. I’ve been an FA for 40 years. Another day at the office,” and “Former flight attendant here. Why am I not surprised?”

One user likened the pilot’s highly controversial views to Donald Trump’s, saying, “I see him running for President in the next cycle.”

Disappointingly, several people pointed out that the recording was several years old and suggested that the situation had already been “resolved.” One comment read, “This happened in 2011 and the pilot was given a short suspension without pay but ultimately retuned to work.” If that’s the case, he undoubtedly deserved worse.

According to a YouGov poll, over one-third (37%) of Americans believe discrimination against gays and lesbians, as well as homophobia more generally, are significant problems in the United States. Those statistics included 59% of Democrats, 34% of Independents, and 13% of Republicans. Given the Republican who’s about to run the country (sigh), why are we not surprised that 87% of his supporters don’t think it’s a problem?

