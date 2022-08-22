Marvel fans are debating which heroes and villains could defeat a Celestial

We’ve been introduced to the god-like androids that are the Eternals in 2021, and also given glimpses as to how powerful and big the Celesials are, but who could possibly defeat a celestial in a small amount of time?

With the Marvel Cinematic Universe constantly getting bigger and introducing more and more powerful beings each film, many are skipping the debate on who should defeat Kang the Conqueror and instead talking about who, in a limited amount of time, could actually defeat a Celestial in combat.

Given the Eternals sequel is likely to be titled Celestials and see them reclaim Sersi from the depths of a giant robot hand, fans are wondering just who could help out on such a quest. The original post put forward the likes of Captain Marvel, Dormammu, Scarlet Witch, and Thanos but others have been thrown into the mix.

The only known Celestials in the MCU to date are Arishem, Jemiah, Nezarr, and Eson. Plus or minus Ego the Living Planet depending on if you think Kurt Russell’s character was telling the truth. Once employed by Thanos, a few fans think Lee Pace’s Ronan the Accusor could be the man to do it: only if he’s got an infinity stone.

Another user feels everyone is sleeping on Mantis, who was capable of putting the Mad Titan to sleep for a handful of minutes during Avengers: Infinity War, and was capable of sending alleged Celestial Ego to sleep as well during Guardians of the Galaxy.

Dormammu, I’ve come to reappraise your abilities to be a menace. Last seen being a silly little goose in Doctor Strange, it’s widely expected they’ll make a return in Doctor Strange’s inevitable threequel. Dormammu was able to pull parts of Earth into his dimension, so surely they’d be a decent shout.

Perhaps the multiverse menace that is Scarlet Witch could do some fun little spooky magics on one? She tore up the Illuminati like a paper shredder in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, so she’s at very least a strong option off the bench.

We’ll likely find out who is capable of defeating one of the Celestials in a future Marvel film, with the potential for them to show up as soon as The Marvels or Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, both of which are due out in 2023.