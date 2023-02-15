MCU fans mark Valentine’s Day with a celebration of interspecies romance

The day of love is upon us as many across the world celebrate Valentine’s Day. But in the MCU, this love isn’t just restricted to Earth, but spans galaxies. There are plenty of romantic relationships within Marvel, and thanks to the addition of space travel we have plenty of interspecies romance as well. Now someone has made a little slideshow to prove that love has no boundaries.

It feels like you cannot have a decent superhero story without adding some element of love. It builds stakes for the character, and gives them a reason to fight or go on living even when all hope seems lost. Of course, this doesn’t just have to be romantic love, we know Scott Lang would do anything for his daughter Cassie, but seen as it is Valentine’s Day, let’s focus on the romance for now.

Ever since the MCU took to space in the first Thor film we have seen romance transcend the boundaries of same-species attraction with Jane (a human) and Thor (an Asgardian) falling for one another. We then had a slightly more obvious difference when it came to Peter Quill and Gamora, with the latter being a tad greener than your average human, but then we discovered that Peter himself was the result of a human/celestial coupling, so very interspecies indeed.

We also have Wanda, a human with god-like witch powers, and Vision, a synthezoid being with god-like powers derived from an Infinity Stone. Even the Eternals, who are also synthetic beings, fall in love with humans during their time on earth. Hey, love is love, though.

Over on Reddit one fan of romance shared a slideshow of these relationships, and asked fans to look at how interspecies love is celebrated across the MCU.

Along with the above mentions fans brought up some other notable examples, though we’re not sure all of these qualify as love, per se, and might be better described as sexual conquests.

Thor really does love his hammer, though, and it is weirdly made into some sort of a relationship joke in Thor: Love and Thunder.

Well, the hammer does have it’s advantages, as Korg pointed out…

We aren’t really sure if love is what Ego had in mind, but there were multiple interspecies relationships happening here.

Another libertine of space was the Grandmaster (Jeff Goldblum); he even had his own jet specifically for the “purpose.”

Okay, so are Hulk and She-Hulk still considered human even when in their green form?

Some wonder how biology works when two species manage to produce offspring.

That is one thing we will have to overlook though.

This user sums up how we manage to have so many interspecies relationships between humans and other beings.

Whether we are talking about love, or lust, the MCU has plenty and it is heartwarming to see that when it comes to what the heart wants, there are no boundaries. (It still took way too long to get LGBTQ+ representation, though!)