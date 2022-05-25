MCU fans name their favorite cameos from recent projects

Warning: Spoilers for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness to follow.

The last several months have been enormous for the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe; in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness alone, the Illuminati single-handedly teased a number of implications that only a multiverse could juggle.

Evidently, Twitter possesses the dexterity of a multiverse, and fans began to rank their favorite MCU cameo since Vincent D’Onofrio’s return as Kingpin in the Disney Plus series Hawkeye. Comprising the choices are members of the Illuminati (Mr. Fantastic, Black Bolt, Captain Carter, and Professor X), Tobey Maguire’s and Andrew Garfield’s Spider-Man from Spider-Man: No Way Home, Charlie Cox’s Matt Murdock, who briefly appeared in the aforementioned Spider-Man film, and Kingpin.

It’s not terribly surprising how many folks ranked Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield near the top; their surprise appearances in Spider-Man: No Way Home were perhaps the worst-kept secret of the year, and yet many still cheered when they finally did show up. The film was also the first to utilize the multiverse, and pulling from the original Spider-Man trilogy and The Amazing Spider-Man duology of films kicked off the multiverse with some mind-bending implications.

1)Tobey Maguire's Spiderman

2)Andrew Garfield's Spiderman

3)Matt Murdock

4)Mr Fantastic

5)Charles Xavier

6)Captain Carter

7)Kingpin

8)Black Bolt — Nioz.official (@Nicols42806001) May 25, 2022

Spider Man ( Andrew Garfield )

Spider Man ( tobey Maguire)

Hayley ( Captain Carter )

Charlie cox ( Daredevil ) — Believerofdeath (@believerofdeath) May 25, 2022

Tobey and Andrew’s return in No Way Home was LEGENDARY for continuing their stories after their movies abruptly ended and actually had compelling arcs in trying to prevent MCU Spider-Man from succumbing to the same darkness as they did pic.twitter.com/bzK1EFkZOS — Jedi Hearts: KINGDOM HEARTS IV / Versus XIII (@Jedi_Hearts) May 25, 2022

One user gave some love to the otherwise overlooked Black Bolt, noting how Anson Mount played the character terrifically in the Netflix show Inhumans, which was largely panned.

I gotta say Black Bolt. While I despise choosing shit like this because it's pointless when everything gives me such joy, I gotta say I was really happy with Anson Mount getting to play Black Bolt again, because he did such a good job on such a awful show. — Filipe Sá (@blacklotus) May 25, 2022

Others were most excited about Kingpin and Daredevil, the former of whom was the first to imply the connectivity of Marvel’s Netflix shows, which had largely gone unacknowledged in the wider scope of the MCU. Charlie Cox’s cameo as Daredevil in Spider-Man: No Way Home, would go on to effectively solidify such implications.

For me, it's gotta be Daredevil and Kingpin. Both came from the depths of (Marvel TV) hell to make a grand return. Something no one was expecting to happen because of the past. pic.twitter.com/WUvILpnvCI — Mick3y (@xMick3yC) May 25, 2022

Kingpin.

If Kingpin is known by an Avenger like Hawkeye.

That implies Hawkeye, Shield all were aware of Kingpin, Daredevil, The Punisher.

All i want is to see the Punisher in the MCU, if Eminem loves the show, then bring it back ASAP.

I want to see Kingpin face Spiderman also. — M4H Punisher (@BrodyLincoln85) May 25, 2022

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is currently playing in theaters worldwide.