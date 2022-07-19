Spoilers ahead for Ms. Marvel

The MCU is full of mystical and powerful objects littered all over the cosmos. Up until Avengers: Endgame, the Infinity Stones were at the center of everything but now that Thanos is vanquished and the stones returned back to their rightful timeline, new objects of power have started emerging and fans believe there is a chance they could be linked.

One of phase four’s most popular films, Shang Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings introduced us to the Ten Rings, weapons used by Shang Chi’s father, Xu Wenwu, granting him enormous power and expanded life. Wenwu used the rings to conquer and control, but when facing off against the Dweller-in-the-Darkness he passes them off to Shang Chi before his demise.

The origin of the rings was never explained, and in a post-credits scene we see that the minds of Bruce Banner, Wong, and Captain Marvel are unable to comprehend exactly what the rings are or where they have come from. However, what they have discovered is that the rings are acting as a beacon, sending a message out into the universe. Just who is at the end of that line, though, we don’t yet know.

In Marvel’s most recent Disney Plus show, Ms. Marvel, a new powerful object has made its way to the light: Ms. Marvel’s bangle. The bangle allows Kamala Khan to access power from her bloodline, originating from the Noor dimension. She is able to control photonic energy, “hard light,” to perform a multitude of tasks. Fans have noticed that the design of the bangle and the Ten Rings, have many similarities and many are wondering just how they are connected.

One Reddit user posed the question “Do these weapons originate from the same place?”

Fans quickly hopped on with their own theories as to how the two may be connected further down the line, pointing out a variety of easter eggs hidden in both the film and the Disney Plus show.

This user noticed some similarities in the writing/markings on both the bangle and the rings.

Another similarity between the two is that both have now captured the attention of Captain Marvel, who was transported into Kamala’s room in the final episode.

Another thing this eagle-eyed viewer noticed was this familiar symbol on the floor of the tomb where Aisha found the bangle.

This was further speculated upon, and perhaps the Ten Rings organization came there much earlier. It also raises the question, where is the other bangle?

Repeatedly, we keep coming round to Captain Marvel’s connection to both the bangle and the Ten Rings.

One particular name has come up a lot in relation to the Ten Rings, and perhaps the bangle is connected to this individual as well.

This user simply thinks that now Disney has a funky new jewelry line they can cash in on.

Many are sure that they are connected within the MCU, even if they have different backgrounds in the comics.

As stated above, it really is a wait-and-see issue. Though there is enough evidence to suggest that the weapons are connected, how they are connected is still a mystery that will likely take up a large part of Marvel’s phase four.