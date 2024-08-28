Image Credit: Disney
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Screengrabs via TikTok
Category:
Social Media
News

‘Bro, what were you searching him for?’: Metal detector decides to get frisky with random stranger, and it does not end well

But hey, at least you got those likes.
Charlotte Simmons
Charlotte Simmons
|

Published: Aug 28, 2024 11:13 am

Before we get into this little nugget of dopamine, let’s get philosophical for a moment. It would be easy for us to mark this video’s second event as an overreaction, but few would judge the inciting action in the same way. Of course, when you really about it, the tenacity of the reaction is about as sensible as the socially inept mindlessness of the first action.

Recommended Videos

Does that mean we can justify the reaction? No, not exactly. Can we get behind it for other reasons? Yes, absolutely.

@azilak0

There is no way omg 😭

♬ original sound – qwerty

As documented in the 11-second video above from TikTok‘s @azilak0, our protagonist was shuffling around the great outdoors, metal detector in hand, hoping to snag some buried treasure or perhaps a mercury reserve. The journey carries on without much in the way of an event, but then a fellow hiker trudges past.

Our protagonist, with the same thoughtless energy of a content creator who goes to the supermarket and decides it would be funny to shop exclusively out of other people’s carts, whips the metal detector around and begins scanning this hiker’s backside. Well, the metal detector must have scrambled this hiker’s programming, because he awakens like a sleeper agent and begins charging at our protagonist with the undiluted rage of a million active volcanos, and our protagonist seems just moments away from being trampled to death.

In case this hasn’t been made clear, we’re siding with the denim titan and his quest for vengeance on this one, because our protagonist needs to be given a stern talking-to about personal space and social etiquette in general. According to Everyday Speech, personal space is a key component of every individual’s emotional and physical boundaries, and respecting it is an important part of promoting social-emotional well-being and creating a respectful environment. Yes, that includes on hikes.

Unfortunately, we live in the age of social media, where etiquette and prestige revolve around being noticed by as many people as possible, and respecting personal space is simply not an interesting thing to do. Waving a metal detector at a complete stranger, however, is precisely the sort of do-it-for-the-Vine energy that serves as the psychological base for those who are engrained in the matrix of liking, subscribing, reposting, and all the rest of it.

For those of us living in the real world, such behavior is rightly reprimandable. And sometimes, reprimanding this behavior has to come in the form of indignantly chasing the guilty party through the woods. How will they learn otherwise?

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Charlotte Simmons
Charlotte Simmons
Charlotte is a freelance writer for We Got This Covered, a graduate of St. Thomas University's English program, a fountain of film opinions, and probably the single biggest fan of Peter Jackson's 'King Kong.' She has written professionally since 2018, and will tackle an idiosyncratic TikTok story with just as much gumption as she does a film review.