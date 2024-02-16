‘Mimosa brunch would never do that to you’: Health problem runs rampant after friend group’s hobby takes a turn

The winter blues are real. Many of us will try whatever we can to get out of the February slump.

That list often includes switching up your routine, making new friends, or even trying new hobbies. This TikTok creator tried giving a new hobby a stab and recruited her friends to do it with her. Unfortunately for them, it has some questionable results.

Snuber and her friend decide to pick up running as a way to spend time together in a free and healthy way. She said they didn’t take their running journey too seriously, and enjoyed chatting and running together weekly. Their new hobby led them to run a 10k and they decided they wanted to get more of their friends in on the action.

So when one friend finally decided to give running a try, they all took to the trails and the new addition was leading the pack. Snuber told her followers that he kept checking in on the new runner who said she was fine up until her leg started to hurt towards the end of the run. Snuber passed it off as a normal side effect, but followed up with her friend a couple of days later only to find out that she had tendonitis and one of her legs was longer than the other.

With their new running buddy out of commission, another friend decided to join in. They had a history of running, and Snuber wasn’t at all concerned that they could keep up. She said they finished the run feeling good only to receive a text two days later that this friend also had tendonitis.

Now, if a third friend were to join Snuber for her new hobby, she couldn’t guarantee that they would get tendonitis, but the odds certainly aren’t in her favor. Commenters on the viral video chimed in that her encouragement of “You look great,” was the famous last word when it came to the health of her friends’ legs. Others suggested that picking up crunching as a friend group hobby may be a much more safe alternative.

According to the Mayo Clinic, tendonitis occurs when tendons, which attach your muscles to your bones, become inflamed. This happens with repeated physical activity, like running, and it can happen in the elbows, knees, wrists, and shoulders. Making sure you’re moving safely and correctly is key when it comes to avoiding tendonitis. It’s treated with rest, physical therapy, and medication. The Mayo Clinic states that the best ways to avoid it include switching up the kind of physical activity that you do, stretching before exercise, and avoiding activities that put a lot of strain on your muscles.

If you are looking for a way to get your friend group moving, running very well may be the path for you. But starting slow, prepping, and stretching seem to be key factors when it comes to avoiding the fat of Snuber’s friend group. If you’re nervous about injury or running just isn’t for you, just try mimosa brunch. How different is it?