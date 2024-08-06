‘Mother, your daughter didn’t make it’: Unbothered brother has hysterical reaction to watching his sister faint in front of him

Sibling relationships exist on a plane of their own. For instance, when your classmate faints, you probably go into full humanitarian mode, propping them up, checking for bruises, and all the rest of it. When your sister faints? Meh.

Such was the case between TikTok‘s @lala_sadii and her brother Mony, who shared an absolutely priceless non-exchange when unconsciousness befell the former. Captured by their house’s security camera, the 33-second video shows Lala and Money returning from an errand excursion, only for Lala to fall victim to a fainting spell just moments after she leaves the car.

And what does Mony do when presented with such dire stakes? He stares at Lala for a moment, unceremoniously returns to unpacking the car, sidles up to her, kicks her to see if she’ll respond, and then makes an unnecessary show of hopping over her body before continuing on to the front door. The cherry on top is the “Mother! Your daughter didn’t make it!” announcement that Mony relays upon entering the house, at which point Lala still hasn’t gotten up, and probably didn’t for a hot moment.

Commenters were quick to call the validity of this incident into question. Admittedly, Lala’s fainting episode does seem pretty smooth, and she gets her arm under her head quite gracefully. This, however, is the mark of a seasoned fainter; typically, you feel when you’re about to faint a fair bit before you actually drop, giving you plenty of time to lower yourself to the ground safely and on your own terms.

It would, of course, have been more ideal for Lala if she wasn’t in a position where falling wasn’t her only option. According to KidsHealth.org, the best ways to combat an oncoming fainting episode is to lie down with your feet elevated, to sit down with your head lowered between your knees, and to generally just ensure that your blood is consistently circulating and getting to your brain frequently enough.

But, apparently the best way to react to your sister’s fainting episode is to announce her untimely passing in the most composed manner possible, and frankly, Lala and Mony’s relationship seems to be such that any other reaction would be read as uncannily atypical. Indeed, Lala was probably reassured by the whole event.

