YouTube’s biggest creator, Jimmy Donaldson (aka MrBeast), is a target for controversy once again. The online philanthropist was criticized for a request made on Twitter regarding line of chocolate bars, Feastables, which didn’t sit well with those who already saw him as problematic.

MrBeast posted on Twitter a request to those visiting Walmart, asking people to clean up the Feastables products in the confectionary section, if they have the time, so that the product looks more presentable. He plans to hire people to do this, and this was apparently intended as a “short-term” request.

I need your help! Next time you see Feastables in Walmart (and soon to be new retailers) if you could clean up the presentation and make it look better that’d make me very happy 🥺



I’m building a team to do this routinely, just need help in the short term ❤️ pic.twitter.com/CzYqOqQvta — MrBeast (@MrBeast) March 3, 2023

Unfortunately, this simple request sparked a debate about whether “MrBeast is using unpaid labor to sell products.” People who saw the content creator’s request replied to it, saying that they’ve been doing it for some time. Meanwhile, others reported visiting retail spaces just to help out the content creator after he posted the tweet.

Critics believe that he’s using his influence to extort free labor from fans — especially since MrBeast’s request tweet didn’t mention any form of compensation or reward for those carrying out the helpful task.

Mr. Beast just unlocked a new form of capitalism, I hate it here pic.twitter.com/9ay9ejIr94 — Strewth 🏳️‍⚧️🏳️‍🌈 (@StrewthQueen) March 5, 2023

I feel like I'm going insane reading these replies. What the fuck is wrong with people pic.twitter.com/M01lSCbmEn — Wild Geerters (@steinkobbe) March 4, 2023

The criticism does have some merit in pointing out why the request is cause for concern; MrBeast is setting an example for big candy companies not to pay workers to set up their products, if people would just freely do it without charge instead. This very scenario has been demonstrated, based on the replies the YouTuber received after he put out the request. MrBeast’s critics believe that workers should be paid to put out products, and that those who stand to profit from those products should not, in effect, extort free labor from fans.

Dude imagine if Mars or Nestle made tweets like this "please keep the snickers bars visible uwu 🥺" absolute clown shot https://t.co/kQnDbSproQ — Geossi (@Geossi13) March 6, 2023

Multi millionaire wants people to do unpaid labor on his behalf.



Uh, hard pass. https://t.co/OghFgFxsvP — Armchair Commie (@hats_n_politics) March 6, 2023

Why would I do that it's literally not my job https://t.co/pjLse9nCrf — Fem Ryojis (@NeoRyoji) March 6, 2023

Oddly enough, this request may be causing the opposite to happen; there are now people going to Walmart with the intention to ruin MrBeast’s products’ displays, unless the content creator pays them. This practice has caused a divide between those who are protesting against the YouTuber, and those who believe that what these protesters are doing is further inconveniencing retail workers.

.@MrBeast I will continue destroying your chocolate displays until you pay me $100k pic.twitter.com/5tam5Y7G6k — thousand yard stare from playing too much warzone (@websiteidi0t) March 5, 2023

I’ll clean up every display in my state if you buy me a house @MrBeast . https://t.co/pvDC8l63kl — 8€ (@ajkraz621) March 6, 2023

i love how mr.beast tweets that he wants people to go and fix up the displays but instead he recruited a whole army to make sure they are all destroyed https://t.co/T5lI8dxQAa — Dylan (@dylannbelcher) March 6, 2023

retail workers when the 7th neckbeard comes in to ruin a chocolate display for a meme https://t.co/zgXelDOVwq pic.twitter.com/h7IyCE55ny — Chamomileonz 🍵🦎 (@Chamomileonz) March 6, 2023

People who work or have worked in retail long enough know this just means a worker has to clean up an unnecessary mess lol nice one https://t.co/Y8deZrJYvj — Mr Tressell (@BobbyTressell) March 6, 2023

What’s interesting is that MrBeast does plan to hire people to do the job. He just wants people who are just passing by the store to fix the displays, if they’re so inclined. This was the argument of some who supported the content creator. However, it doesn’t negate the fact that his request technically solicited the unpaid labor of his fans.

So if you want to fix MrBeast’s chocolates during your free time, go ahead. Just know that you’re doing it for free, and it’s very unlikely that you will be compensated or recognized. If you oppose MrBeast’s tweeted request on the grounds that it set an example of demanding free labor, that’s fine too. Just don’t make things harder for retail workers by messing up the confectionery section.