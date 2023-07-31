‘My Adventures with Superman’ proves how drastically ‘The Flash’ failed to respect Superman’s DC legacy

DC’s latest animated series, My Adventures With Superman, shows how one can pay homage to the classic Superman titles without disrespecting its legacy. The latest episode paid tribute to a scene from a classic film, while also putting an original twist as a fun easter egg for fans of the superhero franchise.

Episode 5, titled “You Will Believe a Man Can Lie,” had Clark Kent revealing his secret to Lois Lane. Fans noticed that the episode had some similarities to the 1980s movie, Superman II as it gave small nods to the film in subtle ways.

What a cute nod to Superman history. Hope annoying YouTubers don’t turn this into discourse. https://t.co/rLXs4ahZV4 — Nightskin (@FakeNightskin) July 30, 2023

One scene that has fans talking was the moment when Lois attempted to reveal that Clark is Superman. Just like in Superman II, Lois jumps off a building, risking her life to find out the truth. This moment was much tamer compared to the films. Back then, she had done more drastic things like jumping off a waterfall or pointing a gun towards her co-worker.

are we forgetting superman ii (1980) where lois lane jumps into niagara falls fully clothed and sh00ts clark (with blanks) to prove he was superman https://t.co/KgakmQDOYg — Kay • Katie’s Hype-Woman (@jpgkay) July 29, 2023

What made My Adventures with Superman‘s homage different to The Flash was that said box office bomb used CGI to bring back a deceased DC actor for a cameo, rather than using existing actors who are still alive today. This led to backlash from fans, who claim that DC disrespected the actors through the use of technology, rather than discussing how cool it is to see some classic superheroes for a few seconds.

Meanwhile, the homage featured in My Adventures with Superman opened up a discussion about how the scene was executed, as well as comparing it to previous Superman adaptations. While not everyone was happy with how Lois reacted during that moment, fans noticed the subtle hints and references to the older titles and how My Adventures made the moment its own.

Fingers crossed James Gunn and the folks in DC Studio took notes, just in case they plan to do a similar stunt in Superman: Legacy.

My Adventures with Superman is available to stream on Max.