‘My anger issues could never’: Prankster king’s wife has the patience of a saint

TikTok couple Lindy and Jlo posted a viral compilation of a series of husband-on-wife pranks in which Jlo shoots down a goo-filled balloon over his wife’s head over and over again. Despite the mess, he’s admittedly pretty creative with the placement and timing and even seems to use the prank as a way to bond with his kids.

The mom seems to find the prank all in good fun, often laughing along with her husband when the balloon unexpectedly hits her. Commenters agree, however, that they wouldn’t be quite as patient. Some even said that they would never enter their home without a poncho. Others praised Jlo’s impeccable aim, which allowed him to do several impressive trick shots that lead to the balloon falling on his wife’s head.

A more pressing question in the comment section is what the cleanup for such a messy prank is like. Fear not, cleaning up the gooey mess seems to be a group effort and the couple has shared time-lapses of what exactly the aftermath looks like.

The couple has earned 16 million followers from posting prank videos like this one, and they aren’t all just the dad pulling pranks on the mom. The couple often teams up to prank their kids, and Lindy seems to prank her husband just as much, earning her a viral compilation of her own.

All in all, this couple proves that pranking may just be the key to a healthy and happy marriage. But before you try this on your spouse, maybe make sure they’ll be just as receptive as Lindy, and have their own ammo ready to go.