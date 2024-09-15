‘My boy is GONE’: Drugged-up dog can’t tell up from down after a tricky visit to the vet

An adorable video has gone viral on TikTok, showing the moments a pooch arrived home after a trip to the veterinary surgery.

Recommended Videos

In the 15-second clip, which is captioned “dem pain meds hittin just right” by the account owner thatbihlay, the gorgeous doggo — who seemingly goes by the novel name “Mars” — is seen wearing a cone around his neck while not having the slightest idea where he is. What Mars has gone through at the vets remains a mystery, but it was clearly a tricky visit.

The clip starts with Mars standing completely stationary near the front door, facing a radiator in his own little world, not knowing the difference between left and right, up and down, or cats and his fellow dogs. He’s then ushered further into the house, clattering doorframes and staggering unsteadily as he goes. It’s as chaotic as it is cute.

If anyone is worried about Mars, don’t be. He’s clearly on the road to recovery from whatever ailment or injury has accursed him, as he’s been treated by a professional. His owner finds the whole thing hilarious (which wouldn’t be the case if Mars was at risk in any way), lovingly referring to him as “big boy” as she guides him back to the place he calls home.

Naturally, as with anything involving cute pups, it garnered a massive reaction from TikTok users.

How did TikTok react?

The descriptions of Mars’ predicament were wild and hilarious. One user pointed out that Mars was “hearing colors,” while another joked that he was “real close to Pluto.” I guess you could say Mars was on a trip to outer space, courtesy of the vet’s secret stash of extra-strength doggy painkillers. Some people even compared Mars to the Pixar logo, with his cone perfectly positioned against the wall (Yeah! I can just picture the little lamp hopping around, much like our beloved Mars).

Then, we have one astute viewer who pointed out Mars’ cone placement: “ITS KILLING ME how the cone is DIRECTLY up against the wall so hes just staring at a wall.” Mars is clearly a dog of refined tastes, appreciating the minimalist beauty of a plain wall. Or, you know, he’s just so out of it that he doesn’t realize he’s not looking at a mesmerizing piece of abstract art.

One user’s comment hit the nail on the head: “He walked in like ‘Ohhhhh you got a nice place here.’ Not realizing that he LIVES THERE.” I feel you, Mars. I’ve definitely walked into my own apartment and thought, “Wow, what a lovely place! I should move in here… oh wait.” We’ve all been there when our brain temporarily fails to register the obvious. It’s not just Mars who’s had his share of post-vet shenanigans. TikTok users were quick to share their own stories of dogs acting loopy after a visit to the animal doctor. One user’s sister’s doodle apparently ended up with a cone that was “all dented and bent the other way” due to some “tomfoolery.” Another argued, “No because when my golden doodle got neutered.. Iv neverrrr laughed that much in my life.”

Mars should consider himself lucky that his owners could afford the veterinary care he needed. According to Talk Poverty, a project of the Center for American Progress, a recent study found that almost 28 percent of households with pets in the United States experienced barriers to veterinary care, with finances being the most common reason. We’re sure he’ll bear that in mind once his cone is removed and he comes to his senses.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy