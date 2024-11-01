‘My heart sank’: Woman suffers hotel experience straight out of a horror movie

Halloween’s not complete without real-life scary stories to tell. One such tale comes from TikTok content creator Alexandra Sedlak who had the most spine-tingling experience at a hotel, and, fortunately, it was all caught on camera.

Sedlak filmed video from her hotel room’s bathroom early last month to share a terrifying experience hotel staff . According to her, her hotel room’s landline phone rang at around 1:30 in the morning, and the call was from a creepy man at the front desk.

“Hey, there’s pizza down here for you,” the guy, prompting her to respond, “I didn’t order pizza.” However, the staff member insisted that she should take it.

“He was like, ‘Please take it… it has your room number on it.’ I was like, ‘That’s not possible. I didn’t order any,’” she shared. The man continued to make her feel uncomfortable when he asked, “Well, what’s your room number?”

Sedlak then quickly pointed out an inconsistency in his statements, saying, “You know what my room number is because you called my room.” Interestingly, just as she was sharing her story in front of the camera, someone knocked on her door, causing her dog to start barking.

Sedlak froze for a moment before getting up and walking close to the door to check who was knocking via the peephole. To her surprise, it was the man she was talking about. “I heard the things you said about me,” the hotel staff said from outside the room as shock crept over Sedlak’s face and her dog continued to bark.

“I heard what you said about me on the phone,” the man added, further sending more shock waves to an already stunned Sedlak. The content creator then moved away from the door while asking her TikTok followers, “What the f**k do I do?” before ending the video.

Viewers expressed concern, with many of them urging her to call for help immediately. “Call the police, he has access to the key to your door,” one worried social media user wrote. A different user urged Sedlak to “Call 911. Call corporate. Call the manager. Wake EVERYBODY Up! He has access to your room!” One more said, “Don’t open the door. Call the police. I think he has your room bugged. You probably have a camera in there. I’m so scared for you.”

In a follow-up video, Sedlak revealed what happened after she stopped recording, telling viewers that the man continued to insist that she should take the pizza. She noted that she had her door latched, so even if the staff member tried to open it, it would still be impossible for him to get in.

According to her, the man ended up “slumping” against her door and started bawling when she kept refusing to accept the pizza. When she asked him why he was crying, he responded, “I’m feeling so much right now and I really wanted you to have this pizza.”

Their back-and-forth resumed after that as the man suggested to slide the box under the small gap below the door. But Sedlak was adamant that she didn’t want the pizza.

“Well, if you’re not gonna eat the pizza. Can I please eat the pizza to make myself feel better,” the man eventually said, giving Sedlak an idea on how to get out of the harrowing situation. “Please eat the pizza. Just eat the pizza but promise me that you’ll leave after eating,” she told him, and the latter agreed.

The creepy staff member allegedly “cried, cried and cried” outside the door while eating the pizza and left once he was done. But before he did, he apologized. On the other hand, Sedlak fell asleep as she got tired waiting for the man to leave. When she woke up, she checked the peephole to make sure that the hotel worker was no longer there.

Upon opening her door, she saw a piece of paper the man had left for her. It had two stick figures — supposedly representing the two of them — with a heart drawn in between, as well as the word “forever.” How can you take something as pure and innocent as pizza and spoil it for us?

