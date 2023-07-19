‘My kinda drink’: The hangover of the century awaits on the other side of this behemoth cocktail

If you are on an endless quest for a margarita so big you can swim in it, look no further than this viral TikTok margarita. Buena Planta Tequila posted a video of Miami vacationers receiving a four-foot-tall margarita complete with two massive straws and tons of limes.

Viewers agreed that this oversized beverage would be a perfect way to enjoy a beautiful summer vacation. People in the video seemed both flabbergasted and excited by the sheer size of the drink, yet the waiter carried it out like it was no big deal.

The giant drink is most definitely meant to be shared but many viewers joked that this particular margarita is what they mean when they claim to have only had one drink.

More than 700 commenters were excited at the prospect of trying the drink, although few considered what the consequences of such a massive cocktail might be. A gigantic hangover is sure to accompany this gigantic margarita.

Several people were a little skeptical on whether you’re really getting enough bang for your buck with a drink that size. Some said that the drink was all ice while others speculated how much tequila the bartender really used on such a large summer beverage.

Some people just wanted to keep the glass.

The video was originally posted by Brunchaholic on Instagram who credited the margarita to Hyde Beach Miami. So unfortunately, if you’re looking to get lost in a gigantic marg, you may have to travel down to Florida.