‘My loyalty lies with the woman who’s getting her home wrecked’: Woman comes clean to wife whose husband is having an affair with her best friend

Many believe that there’s some sort of unwritten rule between best friends that no matter what they do, you’ve got to stick by them. But what do you do when your supposed bestie does something so morally wrong that you can’t just stand by and do nothing?

Well, that question has been answered by TikTok user @manabaye23 (or just Mana) after she found out that her best friend was a homewrecker. Rather than staying silent about the situation and allowing her now ex-best friend to continue ruining another woman’s family, Mana has taken to TikTok to try and get her message out there, warning the wife (who is apparently called Summer) of her husband’s extra-marital affair. It seems like TikTok is the place to go to air out any cheating drama in your life.

This is just another reason why the app is great and should definitely not be banned. Mana asked anyone watching to help her get the message out there, and the people did their thing; liking, commenting and sharing to give the vid the boost it needed. It currently has well over 16 million views and 1.6 million likes so there’s a fair chance that Summer or someone close to her might have seen it by now.

Although her friend wasn’t aware the man she had fallen head over heels for was married at first, Mana did some digging and quickly discovered the truth. She warned her friend but it didn’t seem to matter and although she had faith her friend would come around eventually it seems she did not so Mana had to cut her off. Now we’re at the point that the husband is supposedly planning to propose to the friend… while still married to Summer!

Of course, the people of TikTok are the kind to march into battle on behalf of complete strangers so the community banded together to pass the message along. Many who live near the area even planned to head down to Texas de Brazil where the husband was supposedly going to propose to the friend.

Although Mana wasn’t able to tell us if Summer had received the message yet, she did post a video confirming that her ex-bestie and the husband, whose name is apparently Tarek, had been in contact and they were very upset with her. I mean, they made their bed, right? Now they’ve got to lie in it.

She quickly followed up with several more videos, one containing ruthless texts from the ex-friend who we learn is called Abby. She’s certainly not happy with Mana, although she says she wants Summer to find out, but something tells me the husband still doesn’t want his wife to know, otherwise he would have left her already.

At the time of writing there is still no news on whether Summer is aware of what’s been going on, but with how big this drama has gotten over the past week it’s hard to imagine she doesn’t know by now. Hopefully Tarek’s about to discover just how cold Summer can be.

