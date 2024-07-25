Image Credit: Disney
‘No gaslighting like a pastor’s gaslighting’: Interview goes sideways when reporter dares to ask pastor where his donations go

Netizens could not help but detect red flags all over this interaction.
Margarida Bastos
Margarida Bastos
|

Published: Jul 25, 2024 09:27 am

Pastors and religious leaders misusing donations given by followers in their own self-interest is nothing new or unusual. While some indeed act as they preach, others hide behind moral messages as a smokescreen for the less-than-moral attitudes they have in their personal lives. That is not to say it happens all the time, but it happens often enough for reporters to want to do their due diligence when interviewing and researching about one of these leaders who present their churches as non-profits.

Whether through embezzlement or fraud, some Pastors have taken advantage of their followers’ faith to enjoy a lavish lifestyle that would not agree with the values they preach. The reporter in the following story understands that some words simply cannot be taken at face value without evidence.

While putting together an article that would be titled “Controversial ‘end times’ speaker shares message at the Alliance,” Beth Warden, a reporter for Dakota News Now, interviewed Shahram Hadian, founder of the Truth In Love Ministry. Warden’s last question, which she shared on her TikTok account, did not seem to sit too well with the pastor.

“Wow, this escalated quickly.”

@bethwarden586

Pastor Shahram Hadiam doesn’t want to talk about how donations and offerings are spent. We did find his non-profit comments on another part of his website. More details here: https://www.dakotanewsnow.com/2024/07/09/groups-condemn-anti-muslim-speaker-presenting-sd-military-alliance/ #muslim #christian #money #nonprofit #ministry #hadian #shahram

♬ original sound – Beth Warden – Beth Warden

Beth Warden is as professional as a journalist can be when she asks one final question at the end of their interview. Due to the many cases that have surfaced over the years about ministry leaders misusing donations, pastors who accept to partake in interviews such as this should at least expect the question to be asked and to have an answer ready to dispel doubts. Evidently, this was not the case.

Netizens were quick to point out that the pastor’s answers do not sound straightforward or elucidating, some even equating his responses to a form of gaslighting.

“He’s gaslighting, it’s the pivot and blame that is suspicious.” Read one comment.

“He said “we are a non-profit,” 23 times,” another stated.

In Warden’s article, the reporter writes how Shahram Hadian is a former Muslim from Iran who converted to Christianity and became, as some argue, a preacher of anti-Muslim rhetoric and a staunch attacker of religious pluralism.

Taneeza Islam, CEO of South Dakota Voices for Peace, was also interviewed for the article. She said: “[Hadian’s] message really goes against communities coming together. He’s just trying to divide us more.”

Warden posted an update on TikTok wherein she tells her followers that the story is progressing.

@bethwarden586

Update on Pastor Shahram Hadian and the Truth in Love tax status. See more at https://www.dakotanewsnow.com/authors/beth-warden/ christianity #muslim Shahram Hadian #church #taxes #nonprofit

♬ original sound – Beth Warden – Beth Warden

The “free church” section of their website explains how the Truth In Love Ministry falls under Section 508 (c) (1) (a) in Title 26., which covers “churches, their integrated auxiliaries, and conventions or associations of churches,” thus enjoying “mandatory exceptions.” Some netizens speculated this section was added to the website post-interview.

It remains to be seen whether this story will develop further or whether Shahram Hadian will, for one reason or another, find himself the focus of news coverage and online scrutiny once again.

