NOT A DRILL: Twitter is actually working on an edit button

Twitter users have been waiting for years but it seems an edit button is finally inbound, according to the social media platform themselves.

In a post by Twitter’s Comms account users were assured that the new addition is on the way and it wasn’t the result of new Twitter board member Elon Musk’s recent poll.

now that everyone is asking…



yes, we’ve been working on an edit feature since last year!



no, we didn’t get the idea from a poll 😉



we're kicking off testing within @TwitterBlue Labs in the coming months to learn what works, what doesn’t, and what’s possible. — Twitter Comms (@TwitterComms) April 5, 2022

The edit button will be tested first by members of the platform’s TwitterBlue subscription. These users will help to work through the kinks from the new system before it’s shared with the wider Twitter community.

Since its inception, there hasn’t been any way for users to edit their posts on Twitter after publishing. It’s been begged for by users for years, and Twitter has regularly given red herrings — as recently as April Fool’s Day — misleading users into thinking it was becoming a reality.

The discussion around an edit button on Twitter peaked once again yesterday after it was announced that Tesla and Space X’s Elon Musk had invested heavily in the social media platform, becoming a board member.

Do you want an edit button? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 5, 2022

Musk’s first tweet following this news was a poll asking users whether or not they’d want an edit feature added to the platform. With over 4 million votes more than 70 percent of those polled were in favor of the new addition.

Right now, there is no timeframe for when the feature will be added, but TwitterBlue will start testing it in the coming months so users shouldn’t expect to get the edit function until the latter half of 2022.