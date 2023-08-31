‘Not her thinking she still had a job’: Boss handles employee who stole $500 in the best possible way

If there’s one thing that TikTok will teach you, is that people, more often than not, have the audacity. Whether it be confronting someone on camera or exposing employees via security camera footage, people aren’t afraid to be bold and put people on blast. This particular saga is just one glaring example of that.

The manager at a Shell gas station checked his security footage one morning to find his new employee stealing five hundred dollars from the register. He watched as she opened up the drawer, counted out the money, and hid it as she helped customers. She even slid it under the counter and presumably into her bag.

Commenters and fellow retail workers were quick to point out how flawed the employee’s plan was. Several viewers noted that their own retail positions had records of who was using the register and when as well as exactly how much was supposed to be in the drawer at all times. After watching the employee’s flawed attempt at stealing, commenters were begging to see a video of the manager confronting his employee for what she had done.

The manager complied and posted a video talking to the employee about the money she stole, telling her she could either fess up and return the money or he could call the police. Surprisingly, she was quick to admit to stealing and said that she really needed the money and he could take it out of her next paycheck.

Despite her bargain, the manager informed her that there would not be another paycheck because he could not keep her on as an employee after stealing within her first week. It’s a shame, too, especially since he told her that, had she asked, he would’ve given her an advance on her salary, no problem.

Commenters praised the way the manager handled the whole situation, saying he approached her in a calm and professional manner. Others said it was wild that she thought no one would notice such a significant chunk of change had gone missing and that she would still have a job after they did. “Completely professional and holding people accountable. Being there for your staff until they aren’t there for you,” one viewer commented.

Stealing as much as she did, even from your own place of work, is actually considered grand theft. According to Tom Bruno Law offices, any thievery valued at more than five hundred dollars could be subject to felony charges. Anything less may just be considered a misdemeanor.

So next time you’re considering sloppily stealing money from your workplace, consider if it’s worth a lost job and a felony. If it’s not, maybe just ask for an advance instead.