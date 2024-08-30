‘Not him just sitting there’: Wife cuts her husband’s hair herself but when it goes disastrously wrong he’s left none the wiser

Have you ever paid a professional do to something and thought, “How hard could that really be to figure out myself?” After all, there is a YouTube video for everything, if you watch enough and do enough trial and error you can probably figure almost everything out. Changing a tire, doing your own gel manicure, and cooking whatever your heart desires have never been easier. At the click of a button, you’re practically a professional.

During quarantine thanks to COVID-19, we all had to figure out how to do a lot of things ourselves. For some people that meant waxing or hair dye, others learned how to make their sourdough or rewire all of their electricity. But we all have one DIY moment when we realize that maybe we should’ve left it up to the professionals.

One mom on TikTok had that realization while trying to cut her husband’s hair. She had all of the proper tools but the guard had fallen off of the trimmer, leaving her husband with one bald stripe on the back of his head and leaving her in an absolute fit of snorting laughter.

Blissfully unaware of how ridiculous his new ‘do really looked, her husband sat there quietly listening to his wife lose her mind in a fit of giggles.

@devontilsonx That time my mum cut my dads hair and guard fell off and she didn’t realise 😂😂😂 ♬ original sound – devontilson21

The internet is losing it at this mom’s absolute fit of laughter that she’s having over messing up her husband’s hair. They’re also equally enthralled by how calm, cool, and collected he’s keeping it throughout the whole ordeal. Other people joked that she may have peed a little after all of that laughter, and others commended her laughter and sweetness toward her husband whose haircut she just royally screwed up.

A couple of people even said that they’d accidentally done the same thing, one even saying that she messed up her husband’s hair when he had to go to court the next day. Needless to say, he was not pleased with her.

This couple’s little haircut misstep is probably rather common, according to Denver 7, as of 2022, 45% of men are cutting their own hair or having their hair cut by family at home. That is in comparison to less than 25% percent of women who give themselves their own haircuts. Many people find it to be more cost-efficient since you can buy a set of clippers for almost as much as it costs to actually go and get a haircut.

Although now it’s clear that at-home haircuts are certainly not something everyone should be doing. It’s probably safe to say that this couple will be heading to the barber from now on.

