Home Social Media

‘Now I need to start a fight with my husband’: Man’s perfect welcome home gift to fiancé melts hearts

Send this to your partner ASAP.

Screengrab via @KristinNicolai_ on TikTok

TikTok creator Kristin Nicolai posted a video of a sweet surprise from her fiancé. The video shows her walking through the door to be greeted by a little golden retriever puppy.

@kristinnicolai_

BEST BIRTHDAY EVER🥰 Welcome Home Utley!🩵🐾 . . My fiancé with yet another sweet surprise✨

♬ original sound – KRISTIN

The viral video earned 5 million views and 2 thousand comments from puppy lovers and people on their way to picking a fight with their partners over the lack of surprise Golden Retrievers in their life.

She gasps in surprise and shock, unable to get out a full sentence as she stares at the little dog. The dog stares right back until she picks him up and cradles him. She tells her followers in the caption that they’ve named the dog Utley.

This isn’t the first time she’s posted a reaction video for a surprise from her fiancé, in fact, her pinned video is a reaction to him surprising her with all of her family after he proposed.

@kristinnicolai_

He proposed to me on vacation, and my family drove 8 hours to surprise me 🥹 #engagment #engaged #surprised #family #love

♬ original sound – KRISTIN

Kristin’s reactions to her fiance’s big surprises are always gold and he and her audience seem to delight in them every time.

After she got over the shock of having a new furry friend at home, she posted an update of herself and the new puppy enjoying some cuddle time, telling her audience that she and her best friend have a love connection.

@kristinnicolai_

We are so in love 🥰

♬ suara asli – DENII – DENII

It’s safe to say that Kristin’s fiancé has set the bar high, so maybe hide this video if you have a puppy-loving partner and aren’t in the market for a new furry friend. Or follow @KristinNicolai and maybe she’ll convince you that a golden BFF is exactly what you need.

Jensen Bird
About the author

Jensen Bird

Jensen is a Freelance Writer at We Got This Covered. She specializes in TikTok and social media content. She is currently pursuing her M.S. in Journalism at Columbia University and has a degree in Foreign Language & Communications Media. Jensen spends way too much time scrolling on TikTok and is grateful for a position that lets her write about it.