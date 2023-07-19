‘Now I need to start a fight with my husband’: Man’s perfect welcome home gift to fiancé melts hearts

TikTok creator Kristin Nicolai posted a video of a sweet surprise from her fiancé. The video shows her walking through the door to be greeted by a little golden retriever puppy.

@kristinnicolai_ BEST BIRTHDAY EVER🥰 Welcome Home Utley!🩵🐾 . . My fiancé with yet another sweet surprise✨ ♬ original sound – KRISTIN

The viral video earned 5 million views and 2 thousand comments from puppy lovers and people on their way to picking a fight with their partners over the lack of surprise Golden Retrievers in their life.

She gasps in surprise and shock, unable to get out a full sentence as she stares at the little dog. The dog stares right back until she picks him up and cradles him. She tells her followers in the caption that they’ve named the dog Utley.

This isn’t the first time she’s posted a reaction video for a surprise from her fiancé, in fact, her pinned video is a reaction to him surprising her with all of her family after he proposed.

Kristin’s reactions to her fiance’s big surprises are always gold and he and her audience seem to delight in them every time.

After she got over the shock of having a new furry friend at home, she posted an update of herself and the new puppy enjoying some cuddle time, telling her audience that she and her best friend have a love connection.

It’s safe to say that Kristin’s fiancé has set the bar high, so maybe hide this video if you have a puppy-loving partner and aren’t in the market for a new furry friend. Or follow @KristinNicolai and maybe she’ll convince you that a golden BFF is exactly what you need.