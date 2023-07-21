‘OMG YOU SOUND EXACTLY LIKE HIM’: Comedian documents his journey from ‘The Bear’ newbie to real-life Carmy

The hit FX Drama-Comedy The Bear is taking over TikTok. People are enjoying imitating the character on the show in their kitchens at home.

The trend features people aggressively cooking in their kitchens like they have orders to fill and people to impress. People are obsessed with throwing around the phrase “Yes, chef” just like they do so frequently on the show.

Viewers and fans of the show are getting a big laugh out of people recreating the intensity that is Carmy’s kitchen.

One comedian even made a video transforming into Carmy himself as he watches the show. He shows himself 1-day verse one month into watching The Bear, turning from a regular guy to a very urgent and intense chef.

Commenters were baffled at how much the creator sounded like Jeremy Allen White’s character on the show, so much so that FX even commented on his post, to which he responded by asking for a slot on Season 3.

The show has even inspired fans to try out restaurants that have been featured in the show. Emma Jacobson on TikTok paid a visit to Kasama in Chicago and try some of their breakfast sandwiches.

The line was all the way out the door due to hype from the show and the couple waited an hour and a half for their pickup order. Regardless, they said it was worth the wait and rated everything they got very highly.

The Bear came out in 2022 and has already received 13 Emmy nominations. It follows a young chef as he takes over his family restaurant after a death in the family.

The full first and second season are available to stream on Hulu.